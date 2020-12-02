Taylor Morrison 'Builds Joy' for Individuals Affected by Pandemic

Each year, Taylor Morrison asks its employees, "If you were given $1,000 to 'Build Joy' in your community, how would you spend it?" As COVID-19 continues to affect individuals around the world, the homebuilder asked that the team's crowdsourced ideas be centered around providing pandemic relief. Through National Build Joy Day, Taylor Morrison hopes to expand this philanthropic message and encourages anyone to spread kindness, no matter how big or small.

"Year after year, I'm deeply touched by the meaningful impact our team members make in communities across the country," says Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "We started Build Joy in 2017 to help those impacted by natural disasters and the seemingly nonstop tragedies that were happening around us. With 2020 being a year unlike any other, we are revisiting the initiative's roots to spread joy and inspiration to those who truly need it most."

After nearly 100 heartwarming and uplifting ideas poured in, 20 were selected and funded with $1,000 from Taylor Morrison, then team members across the country went to work building joy. This year's acts of kindness touched lives in 10 states and included constructing desks for students in need while virtual learning, making blankets for a veterans' hospital, supporting a friend who unexpectedly lost their husband to COVID-19, and helping an animal shelter offer assistance to families battling financial hardship and struggling to care for their pets during the pandemic.

The 20 affectionately named 'Joy Builders' recorded their projects through photo and video, sharing their inspiration, documenting their volunteer efforts and inviting others to share in the joy of giving back. Watch the 2020 #BuildJoy video and learn about their inspirational stories at www.taylormorrison.com/build-joy.

In addition, this year Taylor Morrison is elevating its philanthropic efforts by making a $60,000 company donation, dispersed between Feeding America and HomeAid America. With a partnership extending far beyond Build Joy, HomeAid is an organization Taylor Morrison is quite familiar with that provides shelter and support for people experiencing homelessness. Team members voted from a selection of organizations committed to providing pandemic relief through this difficult time.

"Build Joy truly exemplifies all aspects of the Taylor Morrison brand," says Taylor Morrison Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Stephanie McCarty. "With everything we do, we strive to show up for both our team members and customers and make a deeper impact within our communities that transcends building homes. To further our reach this year, we are thrilled to involve our homeowners and individuals outside of the Taylor Morrison family—spotlighting ways in which our larger community is giving back and making a difference in the lives of others."

In honor of National Build Joy Day, Taylor Morrison invites you to share how you and your loved ones give back to the community you call home and 'Build Joy' for others during the holidays. Submit a short video or handful of photos documenting your philanthropic deed at www.taylormorrison.com/build-joy for a chance to win one of several joyful prize packages and be featured in a follow-up Build Joy video sharing the community impact of the inaugural national holiday.

About Taylor Morrison

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) is the nation's fifth largest homebuilder and developer based in Scottsdale, Arizona, that has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Home Builder for five years running (2016-2020).

