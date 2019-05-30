Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer Inducted into California Homebuilding Foundation Hall of Fame

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer joined a prestigious group of more than 230 building industry professionals as one of four 2019 inductees to the California Homebuilding Foundation (CHF) Hall of Fame. Palmer was recognized at the San Francisco celebration for outstanding career achievements, philanthropic contributions and advocacy efforts to advance homebuilding in California.

"It is an honor to be included amongst such an exemplary group of professionals," Palmer said. "The California Homebuilding Foundation plays an integral role in the continued growth and success of homebuilding within California's unique array of challenges and opportunities. I am thrilled to play a role in defining the industry's future in the state through supporting organizations like CHF."

Palmer's distinguished career in homebuilding spans more than 30 years, multiple disciplines and progressive leadership roles. For the past 13 years, she has led Taylor Morrison, a leading national developer and homebuilder, to the top ranks of the industry, including three California divisions. Since Taylor Morrison's IPO in 2013, the company has nearly doubled its gross revenue, to $4.23 billion in 2018 from $2.26 billion in 2013.

"The California Homebuilding Foundation has inducted more than 200 men and women into the homebuilding Hall of Fame, and it is our pleasure to see Sheryl join the ranks of these iconic industry professionals," said Terri Brunson, Foundation Director. "Her professional contributions to Taylor Morrison and the homebuilding industry as a whole serve as an inspiration to young people, especially women, seeking a career in building. It is our duty and privilege to honor those who give back to their industry and communities with this coveted honor, which we happily bestow on Sheryl, who possesses all of the admirable qualities deserving of a Hall of Fame induction."

Palmer chairs the executive committee of Taylor Morrison's Building Strong Business PAC, the largest employee PAC in the country sponsored by an individual homebuilder. In addition to PAC contributions, the corporation has made significant corporate contributions in California under Palmer's leadership to support the political activities of California Building Industry Association and the Leading Builders of America.

Palmer focuses her industry advocacy on the frontlines of policy decision-making at all levels. As a frequent visitor to Washington, D.C., Palmer takes the time to meet directly with the key members of Congress who lead committees impacting the homebuilding industry, entire state Congressional delegations and other federal agencies such as the Federal Reserve and Department of Commerce.

The Taylor Morrison Foundation focuses its charitable giving on fighting homelessness by building and supporting homeless shelters through its partnership with HomeAid America, a leading national non-profit provider of housing for today's homeless. Palmer serves on the Taylor Morrison Foundation executive committee and is chairman of HomeAid America's national board of directors for the 2019-2020 term.

Palmer backs CHF's mission to provide scholarships, construction trades education and research grants to the homebuilding industry that support future growth and innovation in California. To amplify the organization's reach and impact on an ongoing basis, Palmer established the Sheryl Palmer Women in Construction Endowment with a $100,000 pledge.

About Taylor Morrison

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) is a leading national homebuilder and developer that has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Home Builder by Lifestory Research from 2016 to 2019. Based in Scottsdale, Ariz., the company operates under two well-established brands, Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes. Taylor Morrison serves a wide array of consumer groups from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury, and 55-plus buyers. In Texas, Darling Homes builds communities with a focus on individuality and distinctive detail while delivering on the Taylor Morrison standard of excellence. For more information about Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

