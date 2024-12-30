Taylor Morrison Empowers Team Members to 'Build Joy' for Eighth Consecutive Year

National homebuilder funds team members' holiday inspired philanthropic initiatives

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth consecutive year, America's Most Trusted® Home Builder Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC) is bringing its team members' holiday inspired philanthropic initiatives to fruition through its annual program, Build Joy. This year, 14 team members were each awarded $1,000 to make an impact in their communities by supporting causes that are meaningful to them.

Since the Build Joy program began in 2017, Taylor Morrison has donated approximately $230,000 to help bring over 100 philanthropic goals to life.

"Build Joy is an annual tradition that I look forward to every year, as it empowers team members to support charitable causes that are near and dear to their hearts," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "It's incredibly rewarding to put the power of giving in our team members' hands and see how they make the holiday season extra special in our local communities."

This year's Build Joy projects expand across the country and feature a variety of charitable causes that have personally moved Taylor Morrison team members. Projects include:

Donating books to stock the shelves for a new library opening at an autism-focused, tuition-free public charter school.

Purchasing school supplies and holiday party favors for an organization dedicated to providing preschool age children with cancer the opportunity to learn and socialize in a safe environment.

Supporting a nonprofit that provides parents who are survivors of domestic violence with the opportunity to shop for their children's holiday gifts.

Creating swag packs for children going into foster care, complete with clothing, personal care items, stuffed animals, and an encouraging handwritten note.

Buying gift cards to help cover lodging expenses and meals for parents of babies in the pediatric intensive care unit.

In Naples, FL, Office Manager Casee Le is using her Build Joy funds to support Fairytale Endings Rescue, a no-kill shelter located in Charlotte County dedicated to saving dogs from euthanasia. The entire facility was destroyed by Hurricane Helene, including vital supplies like blankets, kennels, and food. Fortunately, the dogs were rescued in time and now the organization is focused on rebuilding.

"I am deeply inspired by the rescue's mission to give every dog a second chance at life, and hope that our Build Joy donation can replace some of the essentials that they lost in the storm," said Le. "Supporting them feels like a meaningful way to ensure they can continue their lifesaving work and bring hope to animals who deserve a better future."

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade and Yardly. From 2016-2024, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our long-standing commitment to sustainable operations is highlighted in our annual Sustainability and Belonging Report.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com

CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE Taylor Morrison