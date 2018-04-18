Taylor Morrison First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Conference Call And Webcast Scheduled

For call participants, the dial in number is: 1 (855) 470-8731 or 1 (661) 378-9962 and the audience passcode is: 7285909. This call will be recorded and available for replay at investors.taylormorrison.com.

Taylor Morrison's filings will be available at investors.taylormorrison.com or with the SEC at sec.gov.

About Taylor Morrison

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) is a leading national homebuilder and developer that has been recognized as America's Most Trusted™ Home Builder for 2016, 2017 and 2018 by Lifestory Research. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona we operate under two well-established brands, Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes. We serve a wide array of consumer groups from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury, and 55 plus buyers. In Texas, Darling Homes builds communities with a focus on individuality and custom detail while delivering on the Taylor Morrison standard of excellence.

For more information about Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes please visit www.taylormorrison.com or www.darlinghomes.com.

