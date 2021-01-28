Taylor Morrison Included in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Third Consecutive Year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A company's commitment to diversity and women's advancement within the workplace is more vital today than ever, and for the third consecutive year, national homebuilder and developer Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (NYSE: TMHC) is being recognized for such efforts. Taylor Morrison has been included as one of only 380 companies, and the only U.S. homebuilder, on the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), fostering greater transparency and an inclusive work environment in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

"Considering women tend to be key decision makers in the homebuying process, having a nearly equal male-to-female representation, 53 and 47 percent, respectively, helps us to mirror our customer base and better understand their wants and needs," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "We all benefit from greater diversity of thought and the intrinsic differences men and women bring to the table. While there's more work to be done to make Taylor Morrison the most inclusive and representative organization it can be, this repeated recognition in gender equality is a point of pride for the company." Of all companies included in the 2021 GEI, only 23 companies or six percent, including Taylor Morrison, have a female CEO or equivalent.*

Taylor Morrison scored above average of all companies included in the 2021 GEI in many areas including:*

Women represent 47 percent of the total workforce compared to the 42 percent average.

Women make up 44 percent of the corporate board, compared to the 29 percent average.

Women hold 33 percent of executive positions, compared to the 21 percent average.

Women hold 62 percent of revenue-producing roles, compared to the 39 percent average.

100 percent of employees that return after parental leave remain with the company, based on a twelve-month retention rate, compared to the 85 percent average.

The Bloomberg GEI sets the standard for transparent data reporting by giving companies the opportunity to disclose their commitment to gender equality and workplace gender-related practices. Companies included on the index have scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg and are raising the bar of what should be expected from other companies across various industries.

The 2021 GEI is comprised of 380 companies across 50 industries headquartered in 44 countries and regions. This year's reporting framework is based on 74 metrics across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand. For more information, visit https://www.bloomberg.com/gei.

*Represents data submitted by Taylor Morrison for the 2021 GEI for fiscal year 2019 and averages provided by Bloomberg for their 2021 GEI.

About Taylor Morrison

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) is the nation's fifth largest homebuilder and developer based in Scottsdale, Arizona, that has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Home Builder for six years running (2016-2021). Operating under a family of brands including Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes, William Lyon Signature Home and Christopher Todd Communities built by Taylor Morrison, we serve consumer groups coast to coast, from first-time to move-up, luxury and 55-plus buyers. Our unwavering pledge to sustainability, our communities and our team—outlined in the 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report—extends to designing thoughtful living experiences homeowners can be proud of for generations to come.

