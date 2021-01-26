Taylor Morrison Inspires Home Shoppers to Make Healthier Moves with Newest Brand Campaign

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the pandemic bringing a renewed focus on health and safety to the minds of consumers, Taylor Morrison (NYSE:TMHC), the nation's fifth largest homebuilder, recently unveiled a unique brand campaign within the residential homebuilding industry. The 'Make Healthier Moves' campaign highlights Taylor Morrison's commitment to building healthy homes—ensuring customers find peace of mind in their place of sanctuary.

Through a series of brand films currently streaming across social media, YouTube and channels such as HGTV and TLC, the 'Make Healthier Moves' campaign emotionally illustrates Taylor Morrison's pledge to build all new homes with safer paint, healthier air and cleaner water products and technology. Offered at no additional cost to homebuyers, the homebuilder's TM LiveWell™ base package comes standard in all to-be-built homes.

"With the unpredictable state of our world, we realized how important it was to make a statement and authentic commitment to our customers," says Taylor Morrison Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Stephanie McCarty. "'Make Healthier Moves' brings our progressive brand act to life, demonstrating the compassion rooted within Taylor Morrison's culture and values. Throughout 2021, we strive to build an even greater sense of trust as we continue to put our customers first."

According to Taylor Morrison's survey, COVID-19 is reshaping consumer preferences and bringing to life a bias for new construction. Since the pandemic began, more than one-third of home shoppers said they seek to purchase a new home rather than a resale for better in-home health and wellness features. This interest intensifies among the younger demographic, with nearly 40 percent of millennial and 35 percent of the Gen X home shoppers indicated they desire health and wellness features in a new home.

"We're seeing a tremendous desire for healthier living as people spend more time at home than ever before," said Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "From the air you breathe to the water you drink to the surfaces you touch and more, where you live truly matters—especially in today's current climate. Putting our customers' wellness at the forefront of our business strategy seemed to be both the logical and compassionate move, and our intrinsic desire to do right by our customers led to us becoming the first builder to appreciate the importance of building healthier homes."

'Make Healthier Moves' expands on Taylor Morrison's original brand campaign, 'Make Moves,' which first debuted in 2019 with a collection of emotional brand films highlighting the homebuilder's belief in the power of progression. The inaugural campaign emboldens customers on the cusp of change to push past the fear of the unknown and Make Moves.

2020 marked a year of significant evolution for Taylor Morrison as the company took many bold steps to safely serve and accommodate customers when COVID-19 hit. The homebuilder was among the first to unveil innovative online tools to empower customers in their homebuying journey, including virtual tours, self-guided tours, curbside closings and home reservations, which allow buyers to place a 24-hour hold on a home using an online shopping cart feature.

About Taylor Morrison

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) is the nation's fifth largest homebuilder and developer based in Scottsdale, Arizona, that has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Home Builder for six years running (2016-2021). Operating under a family of brands including Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes, William Lyon Signature Home and Christopher Todd Communities built by Taylor Morrison, we serve consumer groups coast to coast, from first-time to move-up, luxury and 55-plus buyers. Our unwavering pledge to sustainability, our communities and our team—outlined in the 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report—extends to designing thoughtful living experiences homeowners can be proud of for generations to come.

