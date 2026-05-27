Taylor Morrison is Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the Second Consecutive Year

92% of team members agree Taylor Morrison is a Great Place to Work®, far exceeding the 57% average at typical U.S. companies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, America's Most Trusted® Home Builder Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC) has been Certified™ as a Great Place To Work®. Based solely on employee participation and their anonymous, sincere feedback about the Taylor Morrison workplace, this distinguished award showcases the homebuilder's unparalleled internal culture.

For a company overview on Taylor Morrison, visit the Great Place to Work® certification profile.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"There are so many reasons that make Taylor Morrison a Great Place to Work®, like our culture centered on trust, connection and a shared commitment to giving back," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "Homebuilding is such a rewarding industry, but not immune to macro-economic challenges, which makes our team members' feedback even more meaningful as they highlight where we can improve and where we shine."

Results from Taylor Morrison team members' anonymous feedback include:

92% of team members agree Taylor Morrison is a Great Place to Work ® , far exceeding the 57% average at typical U.S. companies.





of team members agree Taylor Morrison is a Great Place to Work , far exceeding the 57% average at typical U.S. companies. 96% of the Taylor Morrison team members reported feeling welcome when joining the company.





of the Taylor Morrison team members reported feeling welcome when joining the company. 94% said they're proud to tell others they work for Taylor Morrison.





said they're proud to tell others they work for Taylor Morrison. 93% said they feel good about the ways Taylor Morrison contributes to the communities in which the Company builds.





said they feel good about the ways Taylor Morrison contributes to the communities in which the Company builds. 92% feel Taylor Morrison is a communicative organization and they receive regular updates about what is happening in the Company.





feel Taylor Morrison is a communicative organization and they receive regular updates about what is happening in the Company. 91% have a desire to work for Taylor Morrison for a long time.

Explore job opportunities at Taylor Morrison Careers site.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Taylor Morrison stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

In addition to being Great Place To Work-Certified™, Taylor Morrison holds several additional accolades including being named America's Most Trusted® Home Builder, Forbes' Most Trusted and Best Companies in America lists, Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies and America's Greenest Companies lists, U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For list, the American Opportunity Index, Hearthstone's 2021 BUILDER Humanitarian Award, inclusion on the Fortune 500 list since 2021, as well as Fortune Media's 2025 Best Workplaces in Construction™ and Best Workplaces for Women™ lists.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison®, Esplanade ®and Yardly™. From 2016-2026, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research.2 Our long-standing commitment to sustainable operations is highlighted in our annual Sustainability and Belonging Report.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Taylor Morrison