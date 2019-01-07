Taylor Morrison Named America's Most Trusted® Home Builder Fourth Year in a Row

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For four years running, Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (NYSE: TMHC) has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Home Builder by Lifestory Research®—a feat no other home builder has achieved since the 'Most Trusted' awards were introduced seven years ago. The title was earned based on survey responses of actively-shopping consumers asked to rate the trustworthiness of more than 100 of the nation's home builders.

"Building a reputation on something as precious as trust—which takes time and consistency to earn and can be lost in an instant—is an accomplishment for which we are so proud," said Sheryl Palmer, Taylor Morrison chairman and CEO. "This distinction of being America's Most Trusted Home Builder is one we don't want to take for granted. In fact, it motivates us even more to be sure we're living up to the title each and every day, from the quality of the homes we build to the experiences we provide our customers along the way."

The 2019 America's Most Trusted® Home Builder study tracked more than 100 national homebuilders across the top housing markets in the United States. The coveted award is based on the opinions of more than 38,000 home shoppers actively looking for a new home in the top housing markets in the United States. The survey aims to understand how trust impacts consumers' evaluations of builder brands. The final list ranks the top 20 by annual home closings according to their composite score. Taylor Morrison topped the list in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

"Trust in a home builder is vital because the relationship between customer and builder isn't a brief transaction," said Lifestory Research President Eric Snider. "The home shoppers we survey are considering a complex decision about the future—one that relies heavily on trust—and for four years in a row, they've told us that Taylor Morrison is the builder they trust the most."

Lifestory Research, a national independent market research firm focused on consumers and their homes, determined Taylor Morrison produced the highest numerical score in the United States in the study. Proprietary study results are based on experiences and perceptions of consumers surveyed between January and December 2018. For study methodology and the full list of rankings, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

About Taylor Morrison

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) is a leading national homebuilder and developer based in Scottsdale, Ariz. The company operates under two well-established brands, Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes, serving a broad spectrum of consumer groups from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury, and 55-plus buyers. In Texas, Darling Homes builds communities with a focus on individuality and distinctive detail while delivering on the Taylor Morrison standard of excellence. For more information about Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes please visit www.taylormorrison.com or www.darlinghomes.com.

