Taylor Morrison Recognized with Sixth Consecutive America's Most Trusted® Award

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building trust is no easy feat, but in a year where it was of the utmost importance, national homebuilder and developer Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (NYSE: TMHC) continued to show up for its customers in every way. For the sixth consecutive year (2016-2021), Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Home Builder by Lifestory Research, an annual study ranking home builders in the U.S. based on consumer trust.

"Of any year to be named America's Most Trusted Home Builder, this year is especially meaningful, because it signifies that we continued earning our customers' trust during a pandemic—and when they needed it most," says Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "This year, Taylor Morrison generated the highest trust index score of any prior year, making it our historical best performance to date and signifying we showed up for our customers better than ever before despite the challenging times. After being recognized with this momentous award for six years in a row, it's fair to say this distinction is far more than an award. Being trustworthy is simply a part of who we are."

While 2020 unfolded differently than ever imagined amid a pandemic, Taylor Morrison furthered its trustworthy reputation and took progressive steps to better serve customers in a remote world. The national homebuilder was among the first to offer a range of innovative digital tools empowering consumers in their home buying journey, including virtual tours, self-guided tours and online home reservations. Inspired to put customers first amidst COVID-19 concerns, Taylor Morrison also unveiled TM LiveWell™ as its standard healthy home offering at no additional cost. All sold to-be-built homes beginning Aug. 1, 2020 include product enhancements focused on healthier air, cleaner water and safer paint, ensuring customers feel safe in the comfort of their home.

"Following a year in which people turned to those they most trust, Taylor Morrison once again was the homebuilder brand consumers continued to admire and rely on," says Lifestory Research President and Chief Research Officer Eric Snider. "In a year with so much uncertainty, we applaud Taylor Morrison in retaining the top rank as the America's Most Trusted Home Builder for the sixth consecutive year."

America's Most Trusted® Home Builder rankings are based on survey results of nearly 50,000 home shoppers asked to rate the trustworthiness of homebuilders in the top U.S. housing markets. The survey explores how the home shopping experience and brand interactions impact customers' perceptions of homebuilder brands.

Lifestory Research, a national independent market research firm who conducts the survey, measured consumer brand awareness and trust and ranked the top 25 homebuilders based on annual closings according to their trust score. For study methodology and the full list of rankings, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

About Taylor Morrison

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) is the nation's fifth largest homebuilder and developer based in Scottsdale, Arizona, that has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Home Builder for six years running (2016-2021). Operating under a family of brands including Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes, William Lyon Signature Home and Christopher Todd Communities built by Taylor Morrison, we serve consumer groups coast to coast, from first-time to move-up, luxury and 55-plus buyers. Our unwavering pledge to sustainability, our communities and our team—outlined in the 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report—extends to designing thoughtful living experiences homeowners can be proud of for generations to come.

