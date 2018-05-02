Taylor Morrison Reports First Quarter Sales Pace of 2.8 and Earnings per Share of $0.41

First Quarter 2018 Highlights:

Sales per outlet were 2.8

Net sales orders were 2,443

Home closings were 1,547

Total revenue was $752 million

Home closings gross margin, inclusive of capitalized interest, was 18.8 percent

Net income was $47 million with diluted earnings per share of $0.41

"I'm proud of our strong first quarter performance and delighted that we exceeded our expectations in several operating metrics including sales, home closings gross margin and earnings per share," said Sheryl Palmer, Chairman and CEO of Taylor Morrison. "We closed the quarter with a sales pace of 2.8—our best pace since the first half of 2013—representing a 40 percent two-year growth rate. We recognized these strong paces across our portfolio touching each market, consumer segment and price point. The momentum continued into April which had a sales pace of 2.9."





For the first quarter, net sales orders were 2,443 with an average community count of 288. The Company ended the quarter with 4,392 units in backlog, a year-over-year increase of 12 percent, with a sales value of more than $2.1 billion.

"Our performance in the quarter drove $0.41 of EPS, a home closings gross margin of 18.8 percent and an EBT margin of 7.9 percent, both improving 80 basis points from this quarter last year," said Palmer. "I'm pleased to see this accretion in margin rate which is due in part to mix and attributable to the strengthening of our operational efficiencies and cost savings practices."

"For the quarter, closings totaled 1,547, three less than our stated guidance," added Palmer. "Although we over delivered on our expectations in Q4 despite the hurricanes, we underestimated the length of time it would take our impacted markets to recover the lost time on our construction starts. With local access to the trades tightening and the shift in focus to rebuilding efforts, our ability to close and deliver homes to our 100 percent standard of completion was affected. We are not changing our guidance for the year, as this is purely a first-half timing issue."

"Our earnings before income taxes were $59 million, or 7.9 percent of revenue, and income taxes totaled about $12 million for the quarter, representing an effective rate of 19.8 percent," said Dave Cone, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "This is significantly lower than the first quarter of 2017 due in large part to tax reform. In addition, our Q1 tax rate came in more favorable due to legislation passed this February which extended energy tax credits retroactively through the end of 2017. The energy credits resulted in a one-time benefit of $3.8 million in the first quarter."

Homebuilding inventories were $3.1 billion at the end of the quarter, including 5,053 homes in inventory, compared to 4,396 homes in inventory at the end of the prior year quarter. Homes in inventory at the end of the quarter consisted of 3,132 sold units, 384 model homes and 1,537 inventory units, of which 201 were finished.

The Company finished the quarter with $288 million in cash and a net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio of 33.1 percent. As of March 31, 2018, Taylor Morrison owned or controlled approximately 37,000 lots, representing 4.7 years of supply, and is focused on securing land for 2020 and beyond.

Quarterly Financial Comparison











($ thousands)





























Q1 2018

Q1 2017

Q1 2018 vs. Q1 2017 Total Revenue

$752,333

$769,090

(2.2) % Home Closings Revenue

$732,959

$751,485

(2.5) % Home Closings Gross Margin

$138,053

$135,190

2.1 %

18.8 %

18.0 %

80 bps increase

SG&A % of Home Closings Revenue

$87,016

$88,745

(1.9) %

11.9 %

11.8 %

10 bps increase



Second Quarter and Full Year 2018 Business Outlook

Second Quarter 2018:

Average active community count is expected to be between 295 to 300

Home closings are expected to be between 1,800 to 1,900

Home closings margin, inclusive of capitalized interest is expected to be approximately 18 percent

Full Year 2018:

Average active community count is expected to be flat compared to 2017

Monthly absorption pace is expected to be between 2.4 to 2.5 per outlet on average

Home closings are expected to be between 8,400 to 8,800

Home closings gross margin, inclusive of capitalized interest, is expected to be accretive to 2017 and be in the mid to high 18 percent range

SG&A as a percentage of homebuilding revenue is expected to be in the low 10 percent range

Income from unconsolidated joint ventures is expected to be between $8 million to $10 million

to Land and development spend is expected to be approximately $1.1 billion

Effective tax rate is expected to be between 24 and 26 percent

Diluted share count is expected to be about 114 million

Earnings Webcast

A public webcast to discuss the first quarter 2018 earnings will be held later today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. The participant dial-in is 1 (855) 470-8731 and the passcode is 7285909. More information can be found on the Company's investor relations website at investors.taylormorrison.com. A webcast replay will also be available on the site later today and will be available for one year from the date of the original earnings call.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,



2018

2017 Home closings revenue, net

$ 732,959



$ 751,485

Land closings revenue

5,168



3,356

Financial services revenue

14,206



14,249

Total revenues

752,333



769,090

Cost of home closings

594,906



616,295

Cost of land closings

4,281



2,400

Financial services expenses

10,044



8,702

Total cost of revenues

609,231



627,397

Gross margin

143,102



141,693

Sales, commissions and other marketing costs

53,698



55,617

General and administrative expenses

33,318



33,128

Equity in income of unconsolidated entities

(3,246)



(1,085)

Interest income, net

(343)



(90)

Other expense/(income), net

437



(351)

Income before income taxes

59,238



54,474

Income tax provision

11,706



18,873

Net income before allocation to non-controlling interests

47,532



35,601

Net (income)/loss attributable to non-controlling interests - joint ventures

(129)



9

Net income before non-controlling interests - Principal Equityholders

47,403



35,610

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - Principal Equityholders

(2,470)



(24,134)

Net income available to Taylor Morrison Home Corporation

$ 44,933



$ 11,476

Earnings per common share







Basic

$ 0.42



$ 0.30

Diluted

$ 0.41



$ 0.30

Weighted average number of shares of common stock:







Basic

107,195



38,554

Diluted

114,767



120,478



Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)





March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017



(Unaudited)



Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 287,970



$ 573,925

Restricted cash

1,318



1,578

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

289,288



575,503

Owned inventory

3,064,520



2,956,709

Real estate not owned under option agreements

2,010



2,527

Total real estate inventory

3,066,530



2,959,236

Land deposits

61,961



49,768

Mortgage loans held for sale

93,019



187,038

Hedging assets

2,453



1,584

Prepaid expenses and other assets, net

56,971



72,334

Other receivables, net

91,830



94,488

Investments in unconsolidated entities

196,695



192,364

Deferred tax assets, net

118,032



118,138

Property and equipment, net

39,044



7,112

Intangible assets, net

1,866



2,130

Goodwill

66,198



66,198

Total assets

$ 4,083,887



$ 4,325,893

Liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 142,789



$ 140,165

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

154,533



201,540

Income taxes payable

14,057



4,525

Customer deposits

169,823



132,529

Senior notes, net

1,240,362



1,239,787

Loans payable and other borrowings

123,161



139,453

Revolving credit facility borrowings

—



—

Mortgage warehouse borrowings

41,522



118,822

Liabilities attributable to real estate not owned under option agreements

2,010



2,527

Total liabilities

$ 1,888,257



$ 1,979,348

Stockholders' Equity







Total stockholders' equity

2,195,630



2,346,545

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,083,887



$ 4,325,893



Homes Closed:

Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017 (Dollars in thousands)

Homes

Value

Homes

Value East

700

$ 284,436



682

$ 263,101

Central

434

213,465



424

203,465

West

413

235,058



524

284,919

Total

1,547

$ 732,959



1,630

$ 751,485



Net Sales Orders:

Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017 (Dollars in thousands)

Homes

Value

Homes

Value East

1,000

$ 416,802



1,050

$ 412,043

Central

755

373,506



628

289,055

West

688

426,636



747

430,527

Total

2,443

$ 1,216,944



2,425

$ 1,131,625



Sales Order Backlog:

As of March 31,



2018

2017 (Dollars in thousands)

Homes

Value

Homes

Value East

1,813

$ 781,273



1,589

$ 676,054

Central

1,372

675,944



1,162

589,305

West

1,207

728,056



1,176

660,024

Total

4,392

$ 2,185,273



3,927

$ 1,925,383



Average Active Selling Communities: Three Months Ended

March 31,



2018



2017 East

124



125

Central

115



116

West

49



57

Total

288



298



Average Selling Price of Homes Closed: Three Months Ended

March 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2018



2017

East





$ 406

$ 386

Central





492 480

West





569



544

Total





$ 474

$ 461



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following tables set forth reconciliations of: (i) EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to net income before allocation to non-controlling interests and (ii) net homebuilding debt to total capitalization ratio.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that measures performance by adjusting net income to exclude interest amortized to cost of sales and interest income, net, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash compensation expense and loss on extinguishment of debt, if any. Net homebuilding debt to capitalization is a non-GAAP financial measure we calculate by dividing (i) total debt, less unamortized debt issuance costs and mortgage warehouse borrowings, net of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, by (ii) total capitalization (the sum of net homebuilding debt and total stockholders' equity).

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our performance on a consolidated basis, as well as the performance of our regions, and to set targets for performance-based compensation. We also use the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capitalization as an indicator of overall leverage and to evaluate our performance against other companies in the homebuilding industry. In the future, we may include additional adjustments in the above described non-GAAP financial measures to the extent we deem them appropriate and useful to management and investors.

We believe adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors regarding our results of operations because it allows investors to evaluate our performance without the effects of various items we do not believe are characteristic of our ongoing operations or performance and because it assists both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. Adjusted EBITDA also provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest rates or effective tax rates, levels of depreciation or amortization, or non-recurring items. Because we use the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capitalization to evaluate our performance against other companies in the homebuilding industry, we believe this measure is also relevant and useful to investors for that reason.

These non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures of our operating performance or liquidity. Although other companies in the homebuilding industry may report similar information, their definitions may differ. We urge investors to understand the methods used by other companies to calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures before comparing their measures to ours.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation





Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2018

2017 Net income before allocation to non-controlling interests

$ 47,532



$ 35,601

Interest income, net

(343)



(90)

Amortization of capitalized interest

14,848



20,297

Income tax provision

11,706



18,873

Depreciation and amortization

1,033



1,071

EBITDA

$ 74,776



$ 75,752

Non-cash compensation expense

3,543



3,012

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 78,319



$ 78,764



Net Homebuilding Debt to Capitalization Ratio Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands) As of

March 31, 2018 Total debt $ 1,405,045

Unamortized debt issuance costs 9,638

Less mortgage warehouse borrowings 41,522

Total homebuilding debt $ 1,373,161

Less cash and cash equivalents 287,970

Net homebuilding debt $ 1,085,191

Total equity 2,195,630

Total capitalization $ 3,280,821





Net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio 33.1 %

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taylor-morrison-reports-first-quarter-sales-pace-of-2-8-and-earnings-per-share-of-0-41--300640643.html

