Taylor Morrison Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results, Tracking to Year-over-year Net Sales Growth of 80 Percent for July

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) today reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.80 and GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.50.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights:

Net sales orders were 3,453, approximately a 23 percent increase over the prior year quarter

Average monthly sales pace per community was 2.8, tying the highest level for the second quarter in years

Home closings were 3,212, approximately a 24 percent increase over the prior year quarter

Total revenue was $1.53 billion , more than a 20 percent increase compared to the prior year quarter

, more than a 20 percent increase compared to the prior year quarter SG&A as a percentage of home closings revenue was 9.9 percent, down 20 basis points from the prior year quarter

"I'm happy to share that the trends we reported a couple of weeks ago in connection with our recent bond offering have continued through July," said Sheryl Palmer, Taylor Morrison chairman and CEO. "With two days left in the month we're on track to deliver year-over-year growth in net sales of approximately 80 percent and a projected average monthly sales pace per community of nearly 4, about 60 percent growth year-over-year."

The company finished the quarter with 3,453 net sales, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 23 percent, which was driven by May and June's impressive year-over-year growth of nearly 17 percent and 94 percent, respectively. The overall strength in sales drove a quarterly average monthly sales pace per community of 2.8, which ties the highest level for a second quarter in years for the company. June was the standout month in the quarter with a sales pace of 4.3, which was the highest pace in the company's history. "Pace is a critical metric providing an apples-to-apples lens for sales activity levels and it's important to note the strong performance in this data point was driven by both the Taylor Morrison and William Lyon legacy businesses," said Palmer.

"I continue to be encouraged by another significant driver of our strong sales performance and that's our unmatched focus on the virtual experience with new innovative tools and digital capabilities," added Palmer. "This forward-thinking strategy allowed us to move quickly when rapid change was required, as our website offers more than just a digital retail experience, serving as a true extension of our sales teams."

Today, most of the Company's buyers begin their buying experience virtually. "We believe more than half of our buyers take a hybrid approach where they complete nearly the entire buying process virtually but will visit us in-person to complete their purchase agreement or to do their final walk through. And the true 'cherry on top' is our complete end-to-end virtual buyer, who never steps foot in a sales center and completes 100 percent of the sales process virtually. For the second quarter we averaged 2.4, 100 percent virtual sales per day," said Palmer.

As a result of feedback from our customers, effective August 1st all Taylor Morrison homes sold for new construction will include a number of "Taylor Morrison Live Well" product enhancements. These products will be standard features in every home including an upgraded air filtration system, a new whole house water filtration system and a microbicidal interior paint with a chemical free formula which absorbs bacteria and prevents mold—all contributing to cleaner indoor air quality. "With our customers spending much of their time at home these days, we want to positively contribute to their quality of life by providing standard features that will help keep them healthy," said Palmer. Taylor Morrison will also be introducing a suite of additional health and wellness features that can be added as an option during the design center process.

"Earlier this month, the Company completed a bond offering as a part of our previously stated desire to refinance the debt assumed in the William Lyon Homes acquisition," said Dave Cone, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "During this offering we raised $500 million in 10-year bonds at 5.125 percent, which was used to partially refinance the acquired 2023 and 2025 bonds. In addition, we used about $125 million of our cash on-hand to pay off a portion of the same sets of notes while also covering the standard fees and call premiums associated with the refinance. In total, this effort will save the company about $10 million in annualized interest while also furthering our focus on de-levering over time."





The company was able to incorporate a significant pay down piece to this refinancing project because of its strong liquidity position. At the end of the second quarter, and before the debt refinancing, the company had over $900 million in total available liquidity. About $675 million of that was cash on-hand with the remaining difference comprised of capacity on our $800 million corporate revolver. "We did have $485 million in borrowings on the revolver at quarter end, but similar to the end of the first quarter, much of that has been held in cash on our balance sheet as we've taken a cautious approach to preserve liquidity during these uncertain times," said Cone. "We anticipate paying off some or all of the revolver balance by year-end, subject to other considerations around balance sheet management as previously discussed. Our net debt to capital ratio at the end of the second quarter was 46 percent, and we expect it to be in the low to mid 40 percent range at year-end. Our leverage continues to track well ahead of where we expected to be at this point in 2020 and we now believe we will reduce our leverage to the low 40 percent range by the end of 2021, as compared to our previous expectation of mid 40 percent."

"We had about $51 million in transaction expenses and other items, including purchase price accounting of $32.1 million, that impacted our results for the second quarter," said Cone. "When controlling for these, our adjusted net income for the quarter was approximately $104 million demonstrating the strength of our core operations." GAAP net income was about $66 million.

For the quarter, home closings gross margin was 17.6 percent, adjusted for purchasing accounting and GAAP home closings gross margin was 15.4 percent for the quarter, inclusive of capitalized interest and purchase accounting, which is consistent with the second quarter expectations we shared on our first quarter call," added Cone. "The strong orders success in the second quarter led to better than anticipated sales of finished spec inventory from William Lyon that sold and closed within the quarter. While this did put a bit of pressure on margins, we are excited to be working through this aged finished spec inventory more quickly than we planned and is a big reason in how we drove the number of finished specs per community from 1.7 in the first quarter to 1.3 in the second quarter. I am also pleased to report that even with our effort to reduce this aged inventory, our second quarter total incentive levels were sequentially lower than the first quarter as well as lower on a year-over-year basis."

The Company ended the quarter with 6,805 units in backlog, a year-over-year increase of almost 35 percent, with a sales value of approximately $3.2 billion. As of June 30, 2020, Taylor Morrison owned or controlled approximately 67,000 homebuilding lots, representing 4.9 years of supply of which 3.5 years were owned, based on a trailing twelve months of closings including a full-year impact from William Lyon.

Quarterly Financial Comparison



($ thousands)







Q2 2020

Q2 2019

Q2 2020 vs. Q2 2019 Total Revenue

$1,526,685

$1,265,426

20.6% Home Closings Revenue

$1,470,994

$1,232,261

19.4% Home Closings Gross Margin

$226,770

$222,192

2.1%

15.4%

18.0%

260 bps decrease Adjusted Home Closings Gross Margin

$258,908

$222,192

16.5%

17.6%

18.0%

40 bps decrease SG&A

$145,150

$124,817

16.3% % of Home Closings Revenue

9.9%

10.1%

20 bps leverage

Third Quarter and Full Year 2020 Business Outlook

Third Quarter 2020:

Average active community count is expected to be about 410

Home closings are expected to be between 3,000 and 3,200

GAAP home closings gross margin, inclusive of capitalized interest and purchase accounting, is expected to be in the mid-to-high 16 percent range

A debt refinancing charge of $8 million

Effective tax rate is expected to be about 22 percent

Diluted share count is expected to be about 131 million

Full Year 2020:

Home closings are expected to be approximately 12,000

GAAP home closings gross margin, inclusive of capitalized interest and purchase accounting, is expected to be in the low-to-mid 16 percent range

SG&A as a percentage of home closings revenue is expected to be in the low 10 percent range

Effective tax rate is expected to be about 25 percent

Land and development spend is expected to be approximately $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion

to Diluted share count is expected to be about 129 million

Earnings Webcast

A public webcast to discuss the second quarter 2020 earnings will be held later today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. The participant dial-in is 1 (855) 470-8731 and the passcode is 8068359. More information can be found on the Company's investor relations website at investors.taylormorrison.com. A webcast replay will also be available on the site later today and will be available for one year from the date of the original earnings call.

About Taylor Morrison

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) is a leading national homebuilder and developer that has been recognized as the 2016-2020 America's Most Trusted® Home Builder by Lifestory Research. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona we operate under three well-established brands, Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes and William Lyon Signature. We serve a wide array of consumer groups from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury, and active adult buyers. In Texas, Darling Homes builds communities with a focus on individuality and custom detail while delivering on the Taylor Morrison standard of excellence. We also have an exclusive partnership with Christopher Todd Communities, a growing Phoenix-based developer of innovative, luxury rental communities to operate a "Build-to-Rent" homebuilding business.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes and William Lyon Signature, please visit www.taylormorrison.com or www.darlinghomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings summary includes "forward-looking statements." These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities, as well as those of the markets we serve or intend to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate to matters of a strictly factual or historical nature and generally discuss or relate to forecasts, estimates or other expectations regarding future events. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "may," "can," "could," "might," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, including statements related to expected operating and performing results, planned transactions, planned objectives of management, future developments or conditions in the industries in which we participate and other trends, developments and uncertainties that may affect our business in the future.

Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among other things: the scale and scope of the recent COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak and resulting pandemic; changes in general and local economic conditions (including as a result of recent extreme weather conditions); slowdowns or severe downturns in the housing market; homebuyers' ability to obtain suitable financing; increases in interest rates, taxes or government fees; shortages in, disruptions of and cost of labor; higher cancellation rates of existing agreements of sale; competition in our industry; any increase in unemployment or underemployment; inflation or deflation; the seasonality of our business; our ability to obtain additional performance, payment and completion surety bonds and letters of credit; significant home warranty and construction defect claims; our reliance on subcontractors; failure to manage land acquisitions, inventory and development and construction processes; availability of land and lots at competitive prices; decreases in the market value of our land inventory; new or changing government regulations and legal challenges; our compliance with environmental laws and regulations regarding climate change; our ability to sell mortgages we originate and claims on loans sold to third parties; governmental regulation applicable to our financial services and title services business; the loss of any of our important commercial relationships; our ability to use deferred tax assets; raw materials and building supply shortages and price fluctuations; our concentration of significant operations in certain geographic areas; risks associated with our unconsolidated joint venture arrangements; information technology failures and data security breaches; costs to engage in and the success of future growth or expansion of our operations or acquisitions or disposals of businesses; costs associated with our defined benefit and defined contribution pension schemes; damages associated with any major health and safety incident; our ownership, leasing or occupation of land and the use of hazardous materials; material losses in excess of insurance limits; existing or future litigation, arbitration or other claims; negative publicity or poor relations with the residents of our communities; failure to recruit, retain and develop highly skilled, competent people; utility and resource shortages or rate fluctuations; constriction of the capital markets; risks related to our substantial debt and the agreements governing such debt, including restrictive covenants contained in such agreements; our ability to access the capital markets; the inherent uncertainty associated with financial or other projections; the risks associated with maintaining effective internal controls over financial reporting; and risks related to the integration of William Lyon Homes and the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits from the combination of Taylor Morrison and William Lyon Homes. In addition, other such risks and uncertainties may be found in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or changes in our expectations, except as required by applicable law.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Home closings revenue, net

$ 1,470,994



$ 1,232,261



$ 2,735,634



$ 2,132,142

Land closings revenue

10,546



5,858



33,485



9,971

Financial services revenue

40,297



22,819



68,336



38,863

Amenity and other revenue

4,848



4,488



34,929



9,542

Total revenues

1,526,685



1,265,426



2,872,384



2,190,518

Cost of home closings

1,244,224



1,010,069



2,314,727



1,745,866

Cost of land closings

10,287



3,792



37,419



6,484

Financial services expenses

22,796



13,045



43,443



23,766

Amenity and other expense

5,200



4,746



34,861



8,588

Total cost of revenues

1,282,507



1,031,652



2,430,450



1,784,704

Gross margin

244,178



233,774



441,934



405,814

Sales, commissions and other marketing costs

94,038



82,615



180,365



150,044

General and administrative expenses

51,112



42,202



101,638



78,656

Equity in income of unconsolidated entities

(3,495)



(3,561)



(5,921)



(5,880)

Interest income, net

(337)



(958)



(897)



(1,291)

Other (income)/expense, net

(696)



(489)



5,595



(1,881)

Transaction expenses

18,712



1,750



105,086



5,879

Loss on extinguishment of debt

—



2,196



—



2,196

Income before income taxes

84,844



110,019



56,068



178,091

Income tax provision

17,622



28,131



18,403



44,922

Net income before allocation to non-controlling interests

67,222



81,888



37,665



133,169

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - joint ventures

(1,548)



(37)



(3,423)



(187)

Net income available to Taylor Morrison Home Corporation

$ 65,674



$ 81,851



$ 34,242



$ 132,982

Earnings per common share















Basic

$ 0.51



$ 0.77



$ 0.27



$ 1.23

Diluted

$ 0.50



$ 0.76



$ 0.27



$ 1.21

Weighted average number of shares of common stock:















Basic

129,629



106,238



125,768



108,363

Diluted

130,364



107,232



126,726



109,479



Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)





June 30,

2020

December 31,

2019









Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 674,685



$ 326,437

Restricted cash

2,218



2,135

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

676,903



328,572

Owned inventory

5,595,951



3,967,359

Consolidated real estate not owned

175,710



19,185

Total real estate inventory

5,771,661



3,986,544

Land deposits

152,960



39,810

Mortgage loans held for sale

209,927



190,880

Derivative assets

7,212



2,099

Lease right of use assets

75,656



36,663

Prepaid expenses and other assets, net

205,954



85,515

Other receivables, net

97,588



70,447

Investments in unconsolidated entities

112,333



128,759

Deferred tax assets, net

277,106



140,466

Property and equipment, net

96,504



85,866

Intangible assets, net

1,090



637

Goodwill

637,440



149,428

Total assets

$ 8,322,334



$ 5,245,686

Liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 215,063



$ 164,580

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

408,665



325,368

Lease liabilities

84,201



42,317

Income taxes payable

9,320



3,719

Customer deposits

198,763



167,328

Estimated development liability

36,132



36,705

Senior notes, net

2,760,718



1,635,008

Loans payable and other borrowings

374,238



182,531

Revolving credit facility borrowings

485,000



—

Mortgage warehouse borrowings

149,784



123,233

Liabilities attributable to consolidated real estate not owned

175,710



19,185

Total liabilities

$ 4,897,594



$ 2,699,974

Stockholders' Equity







Total stockholders' equity

3,424,740



2,545,712

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 8,322,334



$ 5,245,686



Homes Closed and Home Closings Revenue, Net





Three Months Ended June 30,



Homes Closed

Home Closings Revenue, Net

Average Selling Price (Dollars in thousands)

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change East

1,097



1,180



(7.0) %

$ 467,154

$ 476,144

(1.9) %

$ 426

$ 404

5.4 % Central

1,059



746



42.0



473,549



361,893

30.9





447



485

(7.8)

West

1,056



668



58.1



530,291



394,224

34.5





502



590

(14.9)

Total

3,212



2,594



23.8 %

$ 1,470,994

$ 1,232,261

19.4 %

$ 458

$ 475

(3.6) %









Six Months Ended June 30,



Homes Closed

Home Closings Revenue, Net

Average Selling Price (Dollars in thousands)

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change East

2,082



2,034



2.4 %

$ 862,870

$ 824,313

4.7 %

$ 414

$ 405

2.2 % Central

1,878



1,291



45.5



846,573



614,457

37.8





451



476

(5.3)

West

2,013



1,207



66.8



1,026,191



693,372

48.0





510



574

(11.1)

Total

5,973



4,532



31.8 %

$ 2,735,634

$ 2,132,142

28.3 %

$ 458

$ 470

(2.6) %

Net Sales Orders:



Three Months Ended June 30,



Net Sales Orders

Sales Value

Average Selling Price (Dollars in thousands)

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

East

1,176



1,315



(10.6) %

$ 484,701

$ 533,931

(9.2) %

$ 412

$ 406

1.5 % Central

1,003



820



22.3



437,568



398,770

9.7





436



486

(10.3)

West

1,274



675



88.7



643,156



360,295

78.5





505



534

(5.4)

Total

3,453



2,810



22.9 %

$ 1,565,425

$ 1,292,996

21.1 %

$ 453

$ 460

(1.5) %







Six Months Ended June 30,



Net Sales Orders

Sales Value

Average Selling Price (Dollars in thousands)

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change East

2,537



2,450



3.6 %

$ 1,046,245

$ 1,006,267

4.0 %

$ 412

$ 411

0.2 % Central

1,909



1,621



17.8



861,631



769,092

12.0





451



474

(4.9)

West

2,473



1,354



82.6



1,275,399



730,179

74.7





516



539

(4.3)

Total

6,919



5,425



27.5 %

$ 3,183,275

$ 2,505,538

27.0 %

$ 460

$ 462

(0.4) %

Sales Order Backlog:



As of June 30,



Sold Homes in Backlog

Sales Value

Average Selling Price (Dollars in thousands)

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change East

2,271



2,054



10.6 %

$ 974,860

$ 906,518

7.5 %

$ 429

$ 441

(2.7) % Central

2,111



1,750



20.6



1,006,002

886,430

13.5



477

507

(5.9)

West

2,423



1,247



94.3



1,245,301

660,017

88.7



514

529

(2.8)

Total

6,805



5,051



34.7 %

$ 3,226,163

$ 2,452,965

31.5 %

$ 474

$ 486

(2.5) %

Average Active Selling Communities:





Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,



2020

2019

Change



2020

2019

Change East

153

161

(5.0) %

148

167

(11.4) % Central

132

137

(3.6)



133

140

(5.0)

West

126

59

113.6



112

59

89.8

Total

411

357

15.1 %

393

366

7.4 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), we have provided information in this Quarterly Report relating to: (i) adjusted income before income taxes, (ii) EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, (iii) adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, (iv) net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio, (v) adjusted home closings gross margin, and (vi) adjusted income before income taxes margin.

Adjusted income before income taxes is a non-GAAP financial measure that reflects our income before income taxes excluding the impact of purchase accounting adjustments related to the acquisition of William Lyon Homes ("WLH"), transaction expenses and loss on extinguishment of debt, as applicable. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that measure performance by adjusting net income before allocation to non-controlling interests to exclude interest income/(expense), net, amortization of capitalized interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), non-cash compensation expense, if any, purchase accounting adjustments, relating to the acquisition of WLH, transaction expenses and loss on extinguishment of debt, as applicable. Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures that reflect the net income available to the Company excluding the impact of purchase accounting adjustments, relating to the acquisition of WLH, transaction expenses, loss on extinguishment of debt and the tax impact due to such adjustments. Net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure we calculate by dividing (i) total debt, less unamortized debt issuance costs/premiums and mortgage warehouse borrowings, net of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, by (ii) total capitalization (the sum of net homebuilding debt and total stockholders' equity). Adjusted home closings gross margin is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated based on GAAP home closings gross margin (which is inclusive of capitalized interest), excluding purchase accounting adjustments relating to the acquisition of WLH.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our performance on a consolidated basis, as well as the performance of our regions, and to set targets for performance-based compensation. We also use the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capitalization as an indicator of overall leverage and to evaluate our performance against other companies in the homebuilding industry. In the future, we may include additional adjustments in the above described non-GAAP financial measures to the extent we deem them appropriate and useful to management and investors.

We believe that adjusted income before income taxes and related margin, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, as well as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, are useful for investors in order to allow them to evaluate our operations without the effects of various items we do not believe are characteristic of our ongoing operations or performance and also because such metrics assist both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. Adjusted EBITDA also provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest rates or effective tax rates, levels of depreciation or amortization, or unusual items. Because we use the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capitalization to evaluate our performance against other companies in the homebuilding industry, we believe this measure is also relevant and useful to investors for that reason. We believe that adjusted home closings gross margin is useful to investors because it allows investors to evaluate the performance of our homebuilding operations without the varying effects of items or transactions we do not believe are characteristic of our ongoing operations or performance.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures of our operating performance or liquidity. Although other companies in the homebuilding industry may report similar information, their definitions may differ. We urge investors to understand the methods used by other companies to calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures before comparing their measures to ours.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share





Three Months Ended

June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2019 Net income available to TMHC

$ 65,674



$ 81,851

William Lyon Homes related purchase accounting adjustments

32,138



—

Transaction expenses

18,712



1,750

Loss on extinguishment of debt

$ —



2,196

Tax impact due to Transaction expenses and Loss on extinguishment of debt

(12,709)



(1,010)

Adjusted net income

$ 103,815



$ 84,787











Basic weighted average shares

129,629



106,238

Adjusted earnings per common share - Basic

$ 0.80



$ 0.80





















Adjusted diluted weighted average shares

130,364



107,232

Adjusted earnings per common share - Diluted

$ 0.80



$ 0.79



Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes and Related Margin





Three Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2020

2019 Income before income taxes

$ 84,844



$ 110,019

William Lyon Homes related purchase accounting adjustments

32,138



—

Transaction expenses

18,712



1,750

Loss on extinguishment of debt

$ —



2,196

Adjusted income before income taxes

$ 135,694



$ 113,965











Total revenues

$ 1,526,685



$ 1,265,426











Income before income taxes margin

5.6 %

8.7 % Adjusted income before income taxes margin

8.9 %

9.0 %

Adjusted Home Closings Gross Margin





Three Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2020

2019 Home closings revenue

$ 1,470,994



$ 1,232,261

Cost of home closings

1,244,224



1,010,069

Home closings gross margin

$ 226,770



$ 222,192

William Lyon Homes homebuilding related purchase accounting adjustments

32,138



—

Adjusted home closings gross margin

$ 258,908



$ 222,192

Home closings gross margin as a percentage of home closings revenue

15.4 %

18.0 % Adjusted home closings gross margin as a percentage of home closings revenue

17.6 %

18.0 %

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation





Three Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2020

2019 Net income before allocation to non-controlling interests

$ 67,222



$ 81,888

Interest income/(expense), net

(337)



(958)

Amortization of capitalized interest

28,667



24,076

Income tax provision

17,622



28,131

Depreciation and amortization

1,467



531

EBITDA

$ 114,641



$ 133,668

Non-cash compensation expense

4,986



3,826

William Lyon Homes related purchase accounting adjustments

32,138



—

Transaction expenses

18,712



1,750

Loss on extinguishment of debt

$ —



2,196

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 170,477



$ 141,440











Total revenues

$ 1,526,685



$ 1,265,426

EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues

7.5 %

10.6 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues

11.2 %

11.2 %

Net Homebuilding Debt to Capitalization Ratio Reconciliation



(Dollars in thousands) As of

June 30, 2020 Total debt $ 3,769,740

Less unamortized debt issuance costs/premiums 23,832

Less mortgage warehouse borrowings 149,784

Total homebuilding debt $ 3,596,124

Less cash and cash equivalents 674,685

Net homebuilding debt $ 2,921,439

Total equity 3,424,740

Total capitalization $ 6,346,179





Net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio 46.0 %

