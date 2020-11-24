Taylor Morrison Reveals Home Design Trends for 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020, the traditional home was reinvented—transitioning from a conventional place of rest and relaxation into a new, multi-faceted living, working and learning environment. Now, more than ever before, design trends are focused primarily on functionality, efficiency and comfortability as the world redefines their relationship with their home. As a new year approaches, Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC), one of the nation's largest homebuilders and land developers, surveyed their in-house design experts from across the country to learn what trends to expect in 2021—a year likely just as unexpected as the one that came before it.