Tbaytel Selects Ribbon's Virtualized Solutions to Modernize its Voice Communications Network

Ribbon's network transformation solutions provide Tbaytel the ability to offer its customers premium quality voice services, while significantly reducing power costs and accelerating time to market

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP Optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that Tbaytel, the largest independently owned telecommunications provider in Canada, has selected key components from Ribbon's fixed voice core solutions suite to modernize its communications network. Ribbon is deploying its industry-leading Virtual C20 Call Controller, G6 Media Gateway, Diameter Signaling Controller (DSC), Policy and Routing Server (PSX) and STIR/SHAKEN (identity assurance) solutions.

"We are committed to delivering our customers the best telecommunications experience possible and this network upgrade is critical to helping us continually offer our residential and business customers the latest in voice and security technology," said Kory MacLeod, Tbaytel's Vice President and Chief Technology & Information Officer. "This was a very competitive project, but in the end, we were extremely pleased with Ribbon's performance during the proof of concept and the level of service and expertise of their professional services organization."

"Tbaytel has built its reputation on being an excellent community and corporate partner who is laser-focused on providing top-tier communications services to its customers, so we are delighted to extend our longstanding partnership with them and excited to help modernize their communications network," said Dave Shier, Ribbon's Vice President of Sales for Canada. "Ribbon's comprehensive suite of virtualized network transformation solutions deliver Tbaytel the latest in voice, media, signaling, and routing capabilities, while enabling them to improve their total cost of ownership and dramatically reduce power, real estate and maintenance costs with significantly less hardware requirements."

Ribbon boasts one of the most comprehensive voice network transformation and security portfolios in the industry and serves communications service providers around the globe ranging from the smallest independent operating companies to the largest tier-one operators including Verizon, BT, Bharti Airtel and others.

Tbaytel is also leveraging RibbonCare, a comprehensive portfolio of services and support offerings, to minimize their operational expenditures (OPEX) during the upgrade.

About Tbaytel

Since our founding in 1902, Tbaytel has grown to become the largest independently owned telecommunications provider in Canada. We recognize the importance of evolution and innovation, and are committed to providing customers across northern Ontario with the best telecommunications services available to them where they live. To learn more visit Tbaytel.net.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

