TBL Team Boxing League Announces Ahavat "Golden Boy" Gordon to Join L.A. Elite Team

Israeli phenom brings his talent to team-based professional boxing

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TBL Team Boxing League ("TBL") today announced that undefeated Israeli combat sports sensation Ahavat "Golden Boy" Gordon has officially joined the L.A. Elite roster, adding one of the most exciting young talents in international striking sports to the team. At just 20 years old, Gordon has already established himself as one of the fastest-rising names in combat sports. A decorated Muay Thai athlete, he captured the European Youth Championship and earned a silver medal at the Youth World Championship, while compiling numerous additional titles and accolades throughout his amateur career.

Known for his aggressive fighting style, relentless discipline, and elite mentality, Gordon has become a standout competitor on the global stage. He currently fights in some of the sports' premier organizations, including ONE Championship and Rajadamnern World Series (RWS), where he has continued to build his reputation as one of the top young prospects in striking combat sports. As a professional, Gordon remains undefeated with a perfect 12-0 record.

"Ahavat represents everything we look for in an athlete — talent, charisma, discipline, and the drive to become a global star," said Kevin Cassidy, CEO of TBL Team Boxing League. "He brings excitement inside the ring and a massive connection with young fans around the world. We're thrilled to welcome him to the L.A. Elite and the TBL family."

Beyond competition, Gordon has built a rapidly growing international fanbase, amassing more than 175,000 followers across social media platforms. His journey, rooted in faith, hard work, and dedication to greatness, has resonated strongly with young audiences worldwide. Joining the L.A. Elite marks another major step in Gordon's career as he continues his rise as one of combat sports' most promising new stars.

To learn more about TBL Team Boxing League, visit www.teamboxingleague.com for schedules, tickets, and team info. You can also download the TBL app from the App Store for additional information.

About TBL Team Boxing League

Through its innovative event structure, TBL Team Boxing League ("TBL") has disrupted the professional boxing industry. With a roster of 12 teams competing out of major U.S. markets, TBL combines rising talent with seasoned veterans in a format that lends itself to non-stop action. Weekly events feature male and female boxing across a series of weight classes in 1-round contests within a tournament format culminating in the Money Rounds where winning and losing is determined by overall team performance. For more information, visit www.teamboxingleague.com, follow on Instagram at @teamboxingleague, and YouTube at @teamboxingleague.

SOURCE Team Boxing League