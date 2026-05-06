TBL Team Boxing League Announces One-Year Distribution Agreement with Metro Anthem Sports

Partnership unlocks global audience growth for team-based boxing

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TBL Team Boxing League ("TBL") today announced a one-year distribution agreement with Metro Anthem Sports, a global leader in combat sports content distribution. The agreement marks a significant step forward for TBL as it expands its audience reach across both commercial venues and digital streaming platforms worldwide. Under the agreement, MAS will distribute TBL events and programming through its established network of 7,000+ commercial partners - including bars, restaurants, and casinos - while also leveraging its growing presence across Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) platforms and direct-to-consumer channels.

Metro Anthem Sports brings more than 45 years of experience in the sports and entertainment industry, with deep roots in the promotion and distribution of live boxing and professional wrestling. Drawing on decades of experience working directly with promoters, venues, and fighters, Metro Anthem Sports has evolved into a rights-driven distribution company focused on maximizing the value and reach of live combat sports content.

"Partnering with Metro Anthem Sports represents a major milestone in TBL's growth strategy," said Kevin Cassidy, CEO of TBL Team Boxing League. "Their deep industry relationships and innovative distribution model will allow us to bring Team Boxing League to new audiences while unlocking additional revenue opportunities for our league and fighters."

"Team Boxing League offers a fresh and compelling evolution of the sport," said Brian Bernstein, CEO of Metro Anthem Sports. "We are excited to work with TBL to deliver its team-based format to fans across our expanding distribution ecosystem, from hospitality venues to digital platforms around the world."

Unlike traditional broadcasters, MAS focuses exclusively on distribution rather than event production, enabling it to efficiently scale content across multiple channels while creating incremental revenue streams for promoters and enhanced engagement opportunities for venues.

To learn more about TBL Team Boxing League, visit www.teamboxingleague.com for schedules, tickets, and team info. You can also download the TBL app from the App Store for additional information.

About TBL Team Boxing League

Through its innovative event structure, TBL Team Boxing League ("TBL") has disrupted the professional boxing industry. With a roster of 12 teams competing out of major U.S. markets, TBL combines rising talent with seasoned veterans in a format that lends itself to non-stop action. Weekly events feature male and female boxing across a series of weight classes in 1-round contests within a tournament format culminating in the Money Rounds where winning and losing is determined by overall team performance. For more information, visit www.teamboxingleague.com, follow on Instagram at @teamboxingleague, and YouTube at @teamboxingleague.

About Metro Anthem Sports (MAS)

Metro Anthem Sports is a global combat sports distribution company with more than 45 years of industry experience. The company specializes in delivering live boxing and wrestling events across commercial venues and digital platforms, including FAST networks, through a hybrid distribution model designed to maximize audience reach and revenue for promoters worldwide.

For additional information or inquiries please contact Brian Bernstein at [email protected].

SOURCE Team Boxing League