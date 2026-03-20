TBL Team Boxing League Announces Broadcast Partnership with MediaCo's EstrellaTV

Expands reach to Spanish-language audiences nationwide

NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TBL Team Boxing League ("TBL") today announced a broadcast partnership with EstrellaTV, the leading multiplatform Spanish-language network owned by MediaCo Holding Inc. (Nasdaq: MDIA) in the United States. This collaboration marks a major milestone for TBL, as its fights will be available in Spanish-language for the first time, significantly expanding access to one of the fastest-growing audiences in the country. Under the agreement, EstrellaTV will broadcast all TBL fights throughout the upcoming season across its linear network, App and FAST channel streaming platforms, delivering extensive national reach.

The partnership underscores both organizations' commitment to innovation in sports broadcasting and audience engagement. Fans can tune in to EstrellaTV starting this Friday, March 20th to catch the season's opening match and experience TBL's unique team-based boxing format in Spanish-language for the first time.

EstrellaTV is widely recognized for its robust distribution and deep connection with Hispanic audiences across the U.S. Through its combined linear broadcast and digital FAST channel networks, the company delivers premium entertainment, sports, news and live programming to nearly 50 million households and devices.

"We are thrilled to partner with EstrellaTV to bring TBL action to millions of Spanish-speaking fans for the first time," said Kevin Cassidy, CEO of TBL Team Boxing League. "This is a pivotal step in our mission to make team-based professional boxing more accessible and inclusive, while growing our fanbase across diverse communities."

"This is a significant addition to our sports portfolio as we continue to invest in live programming that resonates with our viewers," said Soo Kim, Managing Partner, and Chief Investment Officer of Standard General. "TBL brings a fresh and exciting approach to boxing, and we're proud to deliver it to our audience in a way that reflects their language and culture."

"We're excited to bring the energy and innovation of TBL to our audience," added Brian Fisher, Chief Revenue Officer of Estrella TV. "This partnership expands our live sports lineup, creates new opportunities for advertisers, and reinforces our commitment to delivering dynamic, culturally relevant programming for our viewers."

To learn more about TBL Team Boxing League, visit www.teamboxingleague.com for schedules, tickets, and team info.

About TBL Team Boxing League

Through its innovative event structure, TBL Team Boxing League ("TBL") has disrupted the professional boxing industry. With a roster of 12 teams competing out of major U.S. markets, TBL combines rising talent with seasoned veterans in a format that lends itself to non-stop action. Weekly events feature male and female boxing across a series of weight classes in 1-round contests within a tournament format culminating in the Money Rounds where winning and losing is determined by overall team performance. For more information, visit www.teamboxingleague.com, follow on Instagram at @teamboxingleague, and YouTube at @teamboxingleague.

About MediaCo:

MediaCo Holding Inc. (Nasdaq: MDIA) is a diverse-owned, multi-platform media company serving multicultural audiences nationwide. Its powerhouse brands—including HOT 97, WBLS, EstrellaTV, Estrella News, Que Buena Los Angeles, and the Don Cheto Radio Network—reach more than 20 million people each month across television, radio, digital, and streaming platforms. Its Sigma Audio Networks LLC, a groundbreaking national multicultural audio network, is modernizing how advertisers reach America's growing multicultural audiences. Learn more at https://mediaco.now.

SOURCE Team Boxing League