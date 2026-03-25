TBL Team Boxing League Announces Hall of Fame Broadcaster Al Bernstein Joins as Lead Analyst

Legendary voice of boxing brings decades of experience to TBL broadcasts

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TBL Team Boxing League ("TBL") today announced that Hall of Fame broadcaster Al Bernstein will join the league as a lead analyst for its upcoming season, further elevating the league's broadcast team with one of the most respected voices in boxing history. Bernstein, whose career in boxing broadcasting spans more than four decades, has been a defining voice of the sport since his debut on the ESPN Top Rank Boxing Series in 1980. Over 23 years at ESPN, he served as both analyst and play-by-play announcer, while also contributing as a correspondent and host of the acclaimed "Big Fights Boxing Hour," chronicling some of the sport's most iconic moments.

In 2003, Bernstein joined Showtime, where he became a cornerstone of "Showtime Championship Boxing" and "ShoBox: The New Generation", serving as analyst and occasional play-by-play announcer for more than two decades until the network concluded its boxing programming in 2024. Since then, he has continued his broadcasting career with DAZN, contributing to the "Big Time Boxing USA" series and hosting his own boxing talk show.

"For the first three seasons I have enjoyed watching the TBL Team Boxing League and now I'm excited to join its broadcast team. This unique concept has helped make new boxing fans and given plenty of excitement to existing fans as well. The nuance of a team concept and one round fighting intervals has provided a lot of drama and great storylines for each night of competition," said Al Bernstein. "I am anxious to help chronicle all this in season four, which I know will expand on what has already been built for TBL. I am so glad to be aboard."

"We are honored to welcome Al Bernstein to TBL," added Kevin Cassidy, CEO of TBL Team Boxing League. "Al's voice is synonymous with boxing at the highest level. His experience, insight, and credibility will bring tremendous value to our broadcasts and help tell the story of our fighters and our league in a truly compelling way."

A 2012 inductee into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, Bernstein has also served as ringside analyst for boxing at the Olympic Games and has been inducted into multiple regional and national halls of fame, underscoring his lasting impact on the sport. In addition to his broadcasting career, Bernstein is an accomplished performer and vocalist, with a long history of live shows in Las Vegas and two recorded albums—further reflecting his versatility as an entertainer.

To learn more about TBL Team Boxing League, visit www.teamboxingleague.com for schedules, tickets, and team info. You can also download the TBL app from the App Store for additional information.

About TBL Team Boxing League

Through its innovative event structure, TBL Team Boxing League ("TBL") has disrupted the professional boxing industry. With a roster of 12 teams competing out of major U.S. markets, TBL combines rising talent with seasoned veterans in a format that lends itself to non-stop action. Weekly events feature male and female boxing across a series of weight classes in 1-round contests within a tournament format culminating in the Money Rounds where winning and losing is determined by overall team performance. For more information, visit www.teamboxingleague.com, follow on Instagram at @teamboxingleague, and YouTube at @teamboxingleague.

SOURCE Team Boxing League