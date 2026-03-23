TBL Team Boxing League Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Envoy Media Co.

Envoy to serve as producing partner and media hub beginning with Season 4

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TBL Team Boxing League ("TBL") today announced a multi-year agreement with Envoy Media Co., the new media company led by Dr. Phil McGraw, to serve as the league's official producing partner and media hub platform beginning with TBL's fourth season, which launched over the weekend. Under the agreement, all TBL match coverage, studio programming, and original content will be produced from Envoy Media Co.'s state-of-the-art television studios in Dallas, Texas. Envoy will produce, promote, and distribute more than 70 weekly hours of TBL programming, including live matches, encore presentations, classic telecasts, and an all-original studio show alongside additional shoulder content.

The comprehensive programming schedule will air across Envoy's flagship platforms, EnvoyTV (pay cable - MVPD/VMVPD) and EnvoyFAST, delivering a complementary viewing experience with a combined reach of more than 120 million TV households and connected devices. TBL coverage on EnvoyFAST will also be accessible via the EnvoyTV App, further expanding availability to digital audiences nationwide.

"We are thrilled to partner with Envoy Media as we enter an exciting new chapter for TBL," said Kevin Cassidy, CEO of TBL Team Boxing League. "Dr Phil and Envoy's commitment to the highest quality production, expansive distribution across all popular content platforms, and innovative original programming makes them the ideal partner to bring our fast-paced, team-based format to fans across the country."

"TBL Team Boxing League is quickly proving one of the most exciting and fantastically disruptive innovations in all of professional sports," said Ken Solomon, President and CEO of Envoy Media. "The league's 24-round, three-minute per matchup format means that for boxing fans new and old, the first time ever, every round is the deciding round. TBL's dual-gender open team tryouts and three LIVE match days per week take one of the most universal and beloved sports to a whole new level, and its all-out format is tailor-made for broad, cross platform media consumption. Once TBL's nonstop action starts, it is impossible to turn away until the final bell."

EnvoyTV's distribution partners include Charter's Spectrum, the nation's #1 cable provider, with systemwide distribution across 41 markets including top ranked markets, New York, Los Angeles, and Dallas, as well as national provider Frndly TV. EnvoyFAST is available nationwide on platforms including Samsung TV Plus, Vidaa/Hisense, and Local Now. This partnership marks a major milestone in TBL's continued growth, delivering unprecedented access, expanded programming, and a new level of production quality for fans of team-based professional boxing.

To learn more about TBL Team Boxing League, visit www.teamboxingleague.com for schedules, tickets, and team info. You can also download the TBL app from the App Store for additional information.

About TBL Team Boxing League

Through its innovative event structure, TBL Team Boxing League ("TBL") has disrupted the professional boxing industry. With a roster of 12 teams competing out of major U.S. markets, TBL combines rising talent with seasoned veterans in a format that lends itself to non-stop action. Weekly events feature male and female boxing across a series of weight classes in 1-round contests within a tournament format culminating in the Money Rounds where winning and losing is determined by overall team performance. For more information, visit www.teamboxingleague.com, follow on Instagram at @teamboxingleague, and YouTube at @teamboxingleague.

About Envoy Media Co, Inc.

Launched in July 2025 in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Envoy Media Co. is the latest full-service national media venture from the #1 rated 21-year daily TV medical personality, 11-time NY Times best-selling author with over 70M books sold, celebrated journalist, #1 ranked podcast host-producer, and Emmy Award-winning producer Dr. Phil McGraw. The multi-platform content development, production, and distribution company delivers original series, an owned library, and licensed entertainment programming, live news and information, citizen journalism, live sports, documentary films and series, and other immersive programming experiences.

In October 2025 the company launched its national 24/7 premium, subscription-based cable TV network Envoy TV, on #1 US MVPD provider Charter-Spectrum systemwide, to all 41 top markets. November 2025 the company premiered its original, complementary free streaming sister channel Envoy FAST, on providers Samsung TV Plus, Local Now, and Vidaa, (powering Hisense TV), representing over 110 million combined monthly average users.

The two national networks, along with Dr. Phil and Envoy's top-ranked social media and streamed content, plus its forthcoming interactive app to empower top-tier talent, allows creators and community members to share their unique stories with among the broadest total viewership in national media. Building on McGraw's decades-long trusted presence atop the television and digital content businesses, Envoy Media Co. is committed to entertaining and engaging mass audiences with common sense, purpose-driven programming that informs and empowers viewers while offering advertisers powerfully engaging turnkey solutions. Visit www.envoytv.com

SOURCE Team Boxing League