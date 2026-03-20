TBL Team Boxing League Announces Strategic Partnership with Creator Sports Network (CSN)

Collaboration expands digital reach and unlocks new creator-driven fan experiences

NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TBL Team Boxing League ("TBL") today announced a strategic partnership with Creator Sports Network ("CSN"), a leading digital media platform focused on athlete-driven and creator-led sports content. The partnership will significantly expand TBL's digital footprint by leveraging CSN's network of creators to deliver original content and innovative fan engagement opportunities across social and streaming platforms.

Through the collaboration, CSN will distribute exclusive TBL content and interactive programming designed to bring fans closer to the action. By combining TBL's fast-paced, team-based boxing format with CSN's creator-first approach, the partnership aims to redefine how fight sports are experienced by a new generation of fans. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation, accessibility, and the future of sports media - where live competition and digital storytelling intersect to drive deeper fan connection.

"We're excited to partner with Creator Sports Network as we continue to evolve how fans engage with boxing," said Kevin Cassidy, CEO of TBL Team Boxing League. "CSN's ability to connect with audiences through authentic, creator-driven storytelling aligns perfectly with our vision to make TBL more accessible, entertaining, and culturally relevant."

"TBL is bringing a fresh and dynamic format to the sport of boxing, and we see tremendous opportunity to empower creators to tell that story in a way that resonates with their communities across all social platforms," said Barrick Prince, Founder of Creator Sports Network. "Together, we're building a content ecosystem that puts fans at the center and gives creators unprecedented access to the world of professional boxing."

To learn more about TBL Team Boxing League, visit www.teamboxingleague.com for schedules, tickets, and team info.

About TBL Team Boxing League

Through its innovative event structure, TBL Team Boxing League ("TBL") has disrupted the professional boxing industry. With a roster of 12 teams competing out of major U.S. markets, TBL combines rising talent with seasoned veterans in a format that lends itself to non-stop action. Weekly events feature male and female boxing across a series of weight classes in 1-round contests within a tournament format culminating in the Money Rounds where winning and losing is determined by overall team performance. For more information, visit www.teamboxingleague.com, follow on Instagram at @teamboxingleague, and YouTube at @teamboxingleague.

About Creator Sports Network

Creator Sports Network (CSN) is a creator-led live sports broadcaster building a new distribution model for how fans watch live games. The company works with leagues, teams and rights holders to distribute live sports through a curated network of digital creators across platforms including YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Instagram, X and Facebook, bringing games directly into the communities where millions of fans already watch and engage.

CSN's growing rights portfolio includes Germany's Bundesliga in Canada, Brazil's Campeonato Brasileiro Série A in the United States and Canada, and Mountain West Football and Basketball. The company's proprietary Hive platform powers the infrastructure behind creator-led broadcasts, enabling rights management, distribution and real-time data across its global creator network.

Through this model, CSN helps sports properties expand audience reach, unlock new monetization opportunities and deliver live sports in the environments where the next generation of fans increasingly discovers the game. For more information, visit creatorsports.net.

SOURCE Team Boxing League