TBL Team Boxing League Partners with Michael "Harry O" Harris' Our Community First Foundation

The two to work hand-in-hand to empower local communities

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TBL Team Boxing League ("TBL"), the innovative promotional company disrupting the professional boxing industry, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Michael "Harry O" Harris' Our Community First Foundation ("OCFF"). This exciting collaboration marks a significant step toward empowering underserved communities and creating positive change through education and community development.

As part of this alliance, TBL Team Boxing League will work with Our Community First Foundation to provide resources and support for a range of community initiatives. Their goal is to inspire at-risk populations to pursue opportunities for personal and professional growth. Key initiatives will include:

Youth Development Programs: Providing mentorship and opportunities for young people to engage in positive activities through the sports and entertainment industry, education, and career readiness programs.

Community Engagement and Outreach: Hosting community events and workshops that educate individuals about self-empowerment and career growth.

Job Training and Employment Support: Offering job training, career resources, and employment opportunities to those looking to break the cycle of poverty and gain financial independence.

"We are incredibly excited to join forces with Michael Harris and Our Community First Foundation," said Kevin Cassidy, CEO of TBL Team Boxing League. "Their dedication to uplifting communities and creating sustainable change aligns perfectly with our mission. Together, we will create opportunities that will impact individuals and families in meaningful ways."

"This collaboration represents a game-changing opportunity to empower communities and provide the resources they need to thrive," said Michael "Harry O" Harris, Chief Spokesman for Our Community First Action. "We believe that by partnering with TBL Team Boxing League, we can inspire hope and offer tangible resources for members of our community facing difficult circumstances."

Our Community First Foundation, led by renowned activist and community leader Michael "Harry O" Harris, has been a driving force in advocating for the welfare of underserved populations. The nonprofit focuses on education, criminal justice reform, job training, and community revitalization.

Through this powerful collaboration TBL and OCFF are committed to changing lives and making a lasting impact on the communities they serve. Stay tuned throughout TBL Team Boxing League's upcoming season beginning March 20, 2026 on live tv broadcast for more details. To learn more about TBL Team Boxing League, visit www.teamcombatleague.com for schedules, tickets, and team info.

About TBL Team Boxing League

Through its innovative event structure, TBL Team Boxing League ("TBL") has disrupted the professional boxing industry. With a roster of 12 teams competing out of major U.S. markets, TBL combines rising talent with seasoned veterans in a format that lends itself to non-stop action. Weekly events feature male and female boxing across a series of weight classes in 1-round contests within a tournament format culminating in the Money Rounds where winning and losing is determined by overall team performance. For more information, visit www.teamcombatleague.com, follow on Instagram at @teamcombatleague, and YouTube at @teamcombatleague.

About Our Community First Foundation: Our Community First Foundation is a nonprofit organization led by Michael "Harry O" Harris dedicated to advocating for underserved communities. The organization works to uplift communities by expanding access to capital, promoting school choice, and advancing prison sentence reform initiatives. Through its "O-Plan," it fosters economic opportunity, workforce training, and second chance opportunities, striving to promote social justice and equality for all.

Website: https://ourcommunityfirstfoundation.org/

Email: [email protected]

Instagram: @ourcommunityfirstfoundation

