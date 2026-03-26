TBL Team Boxing League Partners with LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO) to Stream Live Events Across 200+ Countries

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Boxing League ("TBL") today announced a strategic partnership with LiveOne, Inc. (Nasdaq: LVO) to exclusively stream its live boxing events to audiences in more than 200 countries worldwide. This partnership marks a significant milestone in TBL's global expansion strategy, leveraging LiveOne's extensive reach of over 200 million viewers and more than 5 billion fan engagements to bring the league's innovative, team-based boxing format to a worldwide audience.

The partnership also unlocks new monetization opportunities for TBL across subscriptions, advertising, sponsorships, and pay-per-view offerings, further strengthening its position as a next-generation leader in live sports entertainment. Under the agreement, LiveOne will secure exclusive global streaming rights to more than 60 Team Boxing League events, providing fans with unprecedented access to premium live boxing content. The collaboration positions TBL for accelerated international growth while aligning with LiveOne's proven capabilities in delivering large-scale live events, including pay-per-view productions such as Social Gloves.

"We're excited to partner with LiveOne to bring Team Boxing League to fans around the world in a bigger and more accessible way than ever before," said Kevin Cassidy, CEO of Team Boxing League. "This partnership allows us to scale our unique team-based format globally while creating new opportunities to engage audiences and grow the sport."

"Partnering with Team Boxing League represents another major step in LiveOne's strategy to deliver premium live content at scale," said Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveOne. "TBL's innovative team-based format brings a fresh and exciting dynamic to boxing, and we're thrilled to bring these events to our global audience."

To learn more about TBL Team Boxing League, visit www.teamboxingleague.com for schedules, tickets, and team info. You can also download the TBL app from the App Store for additional information.

About TBL Team Boxing League

Through its innovative event structure, TBL Team Boxing League ("TBL") has disrupted the professional boxing industry. With a roster of 12 teams competing out of major U.S. markets, TBL combines rising talent with seasoned veterans in a format that lends itself to non-stop action. Weekly events feature male and female boxing across a series of weight classes in 1-round contests within a tournament format culminating in the Money Rounds where winning and losing is determined by overall team performance. For more information, visit www.teamboxingleague.com, follow on Instagram at @teamboxingleague, and YouTube at @teamboxingleague.

About LiveOne

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. LiveOne's subsidiaries include Slacker, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC), PPVOne, Custom Personalization Solutions, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne, a dedicated over-the-top application powered by Slacker, is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR's OTT applications. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and X at @liveone. For more investor information, please visit ir.liveone.com.

LiveOne Press Contact:

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "could," "believe," "seek," "continue," "contemplate," "predict," "potential," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne's reliance on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, special dividend, merger, distribution or transaction, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance stockholder value; LiveOne's ability to continue as a going concern; LiveOne's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid members; LiveOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne's ability to implement its recently announced digital asset treasury strategy and/or purchase digital assets from time to time pursuant to such strategy, including for the maximum announced amount, and other risks related to such strategy; LiveOne's intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne's common stock from time to time under LiveOne's announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other debt covenants; LiveOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; LiveOne's ability to repay its indebtedness when due; LiveOne's ability to satisfy the conditions for closing on its announced additional convertible debentures financing; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings and/or LiveOne's ability to pay any amounts due in connection with any such legal proceedings; significant legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty and risks related to Bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital assets; regulatory developments related to digital assets and digital asset markets; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of LiveOne's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in LiveOne's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 15, 2025, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on November 14, 2025, and in LiveOne's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and LiveOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. LiveOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

SOURCE Team Boxing League