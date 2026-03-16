TBL Team Boxing League Partners with Vet Tix to Provide Free Event Tickets to Veterans and Service Members

New partnership honors military service by expanding access to live boxing events

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TBL Team Boxing League ("TBL"), the fast-growing professional boxing organization built on a team-based competition format, today announced a new partnership with Vet Tix, a nonprofit organization that provides free event tickets to currently serving military members, veterans, and their families. TBL will allocate tickets to events throughout their upcoming 4th season through the Vet Tix platform, giving veterans and active-duty service members the opportunity to attend at no cost. The collaboration reflects TBL's commitment to honoring those who have served and creating memorable live sports experiences for military families.

Tickets for TBL events made available through the partnership will be distributed directly through the Vet Tix platform to eligible members of the military community. The partnership will begin with upcoming TBL events scheduled for the 2026 season, the league's fourth.

"We're proud to partner with Vet Tix to recognize the sacrifices made by our nation's service members and veterans," said Kevin Cassidy, CEO of TBL Team Boxing League. "Boxing has always had deep ties to the military community, and this partnership allows us to give back by welcoming heroes and their families to experience the excitement of TBL events."

"Vet Tix is proud to partner with TBL Team Boxing League. Because of this partnership, veterans, service members, first responders, and their families will be able to enjoy the electrifying excitement and suspense of team-based boxing," added Vet Tix Founder, CEO, and U.S. Navy veteran, Michael A. Focareto III.

Vet Tix works with sports leagues, concert promoters, and entertainment organizations across the country to distribute donated tickets to the military community. Since its founding, the organization has provided millions of tickets to events nationwide, helping veterans and service members create meaningful moments with their loved ones.

To learn more about TBL Team Boxing League, visit www.teamboxingleague.com for schedules, tickets, and team info.

About TBL Team Boxing League

Through its innovative event structure, TBL Team Boxing League ("TBL") has disrupted the professional boxing industry. With a roster of 12 teams competing out of major U.S. markets, TBL combines rising talent with seasoned veterans in a format that lends itself to non-stop action. Weekly events feature male and female boxing across a series of weight classes in 1-round contests within a tournament format culminating in the Money Rounds where winning and losing is determined by overall team performance. For more information, visit www.teamboxingleague.com, follow on Instagram at @teamboxingleague, and YouTube at @teamboxingleague.

About Vet Tix

Since 2008 Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has provided tickets to events that help reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build life-long memories, and encourage servicemembers to stay engaged with local communities and American life. We support our troops by honoring their service and providing positive family and life experiences during and after their years of service to our country. Vet Tix is the largest non-federally funded veteran service organization in the country. To learn more about Vet Tix, visit www.vettix.org.

SOURCE Team Boxing League