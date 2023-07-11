TBN and Fathom Events Announce Premiere of Documentary ROUTE 60: THE BIBLICAL HIGHWAY

Carving through the heart of the Promised Land is the biblical spine of Israel, often referred to as the "Path of the Patriarchs" and officially designated Route 60. A highway of deep historical significance, this 146-mile road of asphalt and concrete begins in Nazareth, Israel's largest Arab city, weaves its way through Jerusalem, the City of David, and ends in Beersheba, one of Israel's hi-tech centers. Running North to South, Route 60 connects ancient with modern Israel, Jews with Christians, and Muslims and Israelis with Palestinians.

But far more than a mere two-lane highway, Route 60 offers a historic and sacred link to the roots of Judaism and Christianity and the stories of the Old and New Testaments. Join David Friedman and Mike Pompeo as they travel this ancient thoroughfare, treading the ground that once felt the footsteps of Abraham, Jacob, King David — Jesus. Come along for a close-up look at Israel, the land of the Bible, as you've never seen it. It's a pilgrimage of the sacred and a journey of hope you'll never forget, along ROUTE 60, THE BIBLICAL HIGHWAY.

"We are excited for the upcoming premiere of ROUTE 60 in theaters across America," said TBN president Matt Crouch. "The powerful story of this legendary highway is unforgettable. During shooting we were given incredible access to locations throughout Israel that aren't open to travelers on a traditional tour of the land. It was a unique and memorable experience, and we can't wait to share it with viewers."

Added Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events: "Our hope is that audiences are left inspired and encouraged to continue their walk in faith. Reading about places rich in history is one thing, but ROUTE 60 will allow audiences to get a firsthand look at what these places and cultures were like."

