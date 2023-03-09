TBWA Hires Ben Myers as First North American Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TBWA has today announced the appointment of Ben Myers as North American Chief Marketing Officer, responsible for driving continued growth across its offices in the US and Canada.

From east coast to west, as the key new business lead Myers will partner closely with CEOs Nancy Reyes and Erin Riley in the US, alongside Eve Rémillard-Larose in Canada. Myers will double down on TBWA's storied history of building big brand platforms to further define the total brand experience.

Ben Myers

The past two years of turbulence have revolutionized human behavior, shifting where and how people spend time and money. TBWA's always in beta mantra has seen it expand capabilities to support its clients – old and new – in experimenting and monetizing emerging channels. Grounded by NEXT, TBWA's global innovation practice, Myers will drive greater awareness of the business' transformative areas in web3, meta, B2B, employee experience and inclusive design.

An industry veteran, Myers' impressive 20+ year career has seen him hold account management positions at BBDO and Droga5. Most recently, he was Head of Business Development at Johannes Leonardo where – during his time – the independent agency experienced significant growth, earning new business from Volkswagen, Kraft-Heinz, Amazon, Uber, and Instagram among others.

Troy Ruhanen, Chief Executive Officer, TBWA\Worldwide notes, "Ben joins TBWA at a wonderful time following two of our strongest years of growth. The industry needs a new breed of CMO – one that is solutions oriented, not selling. One that understands a product culture vs the table stakes of service models. And one that believes in ways to drive disruptive growth versus incrementalism. Ben is just that. I'm keen to see him push TBWA into new places and spaces, ensuring TBWA continues to be the leading disruptor both across North America and globally."

Ben Myers, CMO, TBWA North America continues, "TBWA is the strongest brand in the business and I'm thrilled to be leading growth in North America, representing the Collective as we put our vision into action. The creativity, innovation, and scalability of TBWA is exactly what modern marketers need in an agency partner and I look forward to bringing our approach to solving business challenges to clients across the globe."

The news follows the elevation of Bruno Regalo to Chief Design Officer of TBWA\Chiat\Day Los Angeles, alongside the appointment of Rori DuBoff as TBWA\Chiat\Day New York's first Chief Innovation Officer.

