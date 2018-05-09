TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role

"Al has been behind some of the best work in the industry; however, those who know him best lead with what a great person he is," said Beresford-Hill. "I'm so happy he's chosen to come here and join our crew. We can't wait for him to get started."

Most recently, Merry was a creative director at Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam, where he produced high-profile campaigns for Nike, including the "You're Made of What You Do" anthem film that brought home a Gold Film Lion at Cannes in 2017 and the "Lions to Lionesses" campaign for the Dutch women's national football team that was awarded a Eurobest Grand Prix.

Prior to Amsterdam, Merry spent several years as Copywriter and Creative Director at Wieden+Kennedy's offices in London, New York and Portland, working across the Nike, Delta, Gap, Heineken, Honda and Jordan brands, among others. Merry was also the co-creator and Creative Director of the much-celebrated "Typecast" film for The Atlantic, featuring actor Michael K. Williams.

Merry had this to say: "I've been given countless opportunities to work with smart clients and incredibly creative people at Wieden+Kennedy and BBH and, in the beginning of my career, at TBWA\London. I have a very warm feeling about coming back to TBWA, to help continue a long tradition of iconic creative work. With Chris at the helm, I'm confident great things will happen, and if I can help create opportunities like I've had, for this talented and diverse bunch of creative people, I'll consider this a success."

Merry joins a growing creative department that, under the leadership of Beresford-Hill, has swelled in size and depth since October, including a host of new department leaders such as the ECD team of Amy Ferguson and Julia Neumann,

Head of Design Chris Rowson, Head of Production John Doris, and newly elevated ECDs Evelyn Neill and Walt Connelly.

