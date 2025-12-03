TCab Tech E20 eVTOL Successfully Completes Transition Flight Tests

SHANGHAI, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCab Tech announced today that its full-scale E20 eVTOL demonstrator has successfully completed transition flight tests, marking a critical milestone in the program's development.

During the flight campaign, the aircraft demonstrated stable attitude and precise control throughout the transition from vertical lift to wing-borne cruise. All telemetry data matched design predictions and performance targets.

The tests validated the E20's aerodynamic configuration across the full tilt corridor, confirmed the robustness of its flight control laws, and verified the performance of key sensors and actuators under representative thermal and vibration loads. This achievement signals the E20's definitive move from technology verification into the engineering development phase (EDP).

Setting a New Development Pace

This rapid succession of milestones underscores the efficiency of TCab's engineering system and the viability of its technical route, positioning the company at the forefront of tilt-rotor eVTOL development.

Systematic Envelope Expansion

The E20 program adheres to a rigorous systems engineering approach. Since 2021, TCab Tech has progressed from sub-scale demonstrators to the full-scale prototype, expanding the flight envelope incrementally. This strategy allowed for precise characterization of the aircraft's performance limits and paved the way for a safe and successful transition.

Looking ahead, TCab Tech will focus on further flight envelope expansion, certification efforts, and ecosystem collaboration. The company remains committed to delivering safe and efficient Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) solutions to the global market.

