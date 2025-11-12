TCab Tech Secures RMB 300 Million in Series B++ Funding to Power E20 eVTOL Industrialization

SHANGHAI, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) firm, TCab Tech, has announced the completion of its RMB 300 million (approx. USD 43 million) Series B++ funding round, jointly invested by Meridian Capital, HuaHan Capital, and Puhua Capital. This is TCab Tech's second funding round completed in 2025 and the seventh since its founding, bringing the company's total funding to over RMB 1 billion (approx. USD 143 million).

This funding marks the first major investment in China's low-altitude economy sector since the industry was designated as a strategic emerging sector under the China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030). It reflects both policy endorsement and market confidence in TCab Tech's technological path, engineering maturity, and commercialization potential.

With the dual momentum of policy and capital, TCab Tech is accelerating the airworthiness certification efforts and commercial deployment of its flagship E20 eVTOL, moving into a new phase of scalable industrialization.

Global Benchmarking and Deep R&D: Building a Competitive Edge in eVTOL Technology

1. Precisely Defined Technology Path — Tilt-rotor configuration Crosses the Commercial Threshold

Since its founding, TCab Tech has focused on the tilt-rotor configuration, widely recognized as the optimal path for Advanced Air Mobility (AAM). The self-developed E20 achieves a cruise speed of 320 km/h, range of 200 km, and payload of 450 kg, combining vertical take-off and landing capability with efficient forward flight—laying the foundation for true commercial viability.

2. Engineering Maturity — CEO Onboard Flight Test Validates System Reliability

The E20 has completed over 1,000 flight tests, including the world's first multi-passenger eVTOL flight with the CEO onboard, demonstrating exceptional system stability and reliability. The aircraft has now entered the compliance verification stage of airworthiness certification, targeting certification in 2027.

3. International Market Breakthrough — Record-Breaking Overseas Order

In July 2025, TCab Tech signed an MoU with Autocraft, an Abu Dhabi technology enterprise of the UAE, outlining the potential delivery of up to 350 electric aircraft in the coming years. This represents the largest overseas order ever signed by a Chinese eVTOL company, underscoring strong global recognition of TCab Tech's technology and product competitiveness.

Strategic Investment: Multi-Dimensional Empowerment for Commercialization Acceleration

The joint investment from three leading institutions provides TCab Tech with far more than financial support — it brings global resources, industrial collaboration, and strategic post-investment management to accelerate the E20 eVTOL's commercialization journey.

Weiwei Wang, Managing Partner at Meridian Capital, stated:

"The low-altitude economy carries both strategic and economic significance for China and is one of Meridian Capital's core focus areas. Although the industry is still at an early stage, its development path has become increasingly clear. We prioritize investment in key value-chain enterprises with strong R&D and airworthiness capabilities. TCab Tech excels in both, currently standing among the first-tier players in the certification process. Yon (TCab Tech's Founder & CEO) personal participation in manned test flights further reinforces our confidence in product safety. In addition, the team's strong professional background and international outlook — featuring talent from Airbus and the new energy vehicle sector — make TCab Tech exceptionally competitive. We believe the company is well positioned to emerge as a global leader in the eVTOL industry."

Meng Wang, Partner at HuaHan Capital, stated:

"We have long believed in and systematically invested in the low-altitude economy. The tilt-rotor configuration has become the globally converging technological direction, and TCab Tech is among the first in China to achieve manned flight and stability verification on this path. More importantly, the company has built a comprehensive engineering system that ensures stable, long-duration, and safe flight. Its ability to combine frontier R&D with scalable industrial execution is a core advantage — and the reason we are committed to long-term partnership."

Xiaofeng Wu and Jingwen Ni, Partners at Puhua Capital, stated:

"Puhua Capital continues to focus its investments on the low-altitude economy. TCab Tech demonstrates exceptional industrial coordination and manufacturing maturity. By establishing deep co-development programs with top-tier aerospace suppliers, the company ensures aviation-grade reliability across critical systems. This forward-looking supply chain strategy provides high certainty for E20's airworthiness certification and enables a smooth transition to commercial operations — building a solid and sustainable competitive advantage. We look forward to TCab Tech accelerating certification and deployment, redefining the future of urban air mobility."

Industrial Collaboration: Joint Development to Ensure Certification Certainty

TCab Tech has established a supply chain ecosystem that meets international aviation certification standards, collaborating with leading global suppliers to ensure the E20 eVTOL meets stringent airworthiness requirements.

International Collaboration: Partnering with Safran, a Fortune Global 500 company, to integrate its world's first EASA-certified electric motor for Air Mobility (for eVTOL)—ensuring propulsion safety and reliability

Domestic Collaboration: Partnering with AVIC Xi'an Aeronautics Computing Technique Research Institute (for avionics and flight control), Farasis Energy (for batteries), and Hengshen Co. (for composite materials), among other top Chinese suppliers, to achieve aviation-grade reliability across all critical systems.

This systematic and deeply collaborative approach has built a robust industrial foundation, ensuring certainty in E20's certification process and readiness for large-scale global production.

Yon Wui NG, Founder and CEO of TCab Tech, stated:

"China possesses globally leading advantages in policy support, industrial infrastructure, supply chain capabilities, and engineering manufacturing. These strengths position China to become a core driving force in global eVTOL technological innovation and commercialization. This round of funding will accelerate the airworthiness certification and mass-production readiness of the E20 eVTOL."

Contact: [email protected]

Website: www.tcabtech.com/en/

SOURCE TCab Tech