BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCBY, (The Country's Best Yogurt), the world's original frozen yogurt brand, is celebrating its 40th anniversary with the brand continuing to expand rapidly and thrive as communities reopen amid the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. With 12 new U.S. locations opened in the past year and six additional locations set to open in the coming months, TCBY leads the frozen yogurt market in nutrition, taste and new product innovation.

TCBY Celebrates 40th Anniversary with Continued Growth and Expansion Across the U.S.

This summer, TCBY will open a new drive-thru in St. Augustine, Florida, a new self-serve store in Bayonne, New Jersey, focused on catering with a late-night walk-up window, and a counter-service store in Navarre, Florida, that will appeal strongly to tourists. To celebrate its 40th anniversary, TCBY will also be announcing a variety of sweet summer deals, including a magical, color-changing bowl for $1 available across all locations nationally while supplies last.

"This anniversary is a significant milestone for TCBY, and the success of the brand has only been possible because of our loyal fans, dedicated franchisees and team," said Nelson Tejada, Chief Executive Officer of Famous Brands International. "We are grateful for continued customer support which has helped us expand to new locations in the past year and we are looking forward to bringing the brand to new locations and connecting with new customers."

TCBY first opened in 1981 in Arkansas and the brand quickly became a destination for great tasting, healthy frozen desserts. A trailblazer of "FroYo," TCBY is the only franchise to offer both soft-serve and hand-scooped frozen yogurt with most of the flavors low in fat, nonfat or sugar-free.

Delicious products and customer satisfaction remain at the forefront of TCBY's business model. The brand continues to innovate its delicious, healthier-for-you desserts and open unique and welcoming locations to excite the brand's loyal customers and attract new ones.

For more information regarding TCBY, including store locations, please visit www.tcby.com. Like TCBY on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/TCBY or follow on Instagram at www.Instagram.com/TCBY and on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/TCBY.

About TCBY:

TCBY is the original and most well-known frozen yogurt brand, leading the market in nutrition, taste and product quality. Serving communities nationwide for 40 years, TCBY is a successful model that has fueled the growth of a thriving industry. TCBY, which currently has 250-plus franchise locations worldwide, offers an extensive product line, with most yogurt flavors low in fat, nonfat, or no sugar added. TCBY launched its unique frozen yogurt classification "Super FroYo" in 2011 and is still the most nutritious frozen yogurt product available in the market. TCBY was also the first brand to market Greek Frozen Yogurt. TCBY and Mrs. Fields are part of Famous Brands International. For more information, visit www.tcby.com or www.tcby.com/franchise/ .

