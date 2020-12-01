TCDI Acquires Cicayda, Expanding Capabilities in eDiscovery and Cybersecurity

GREENSBORO, N.C., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TCDI, a leading provider of legal services, software and cybersecurity, today announced its acquisition of Cicayda LLC. The deal expands TCDI's existing capabilities in eDiscovery, cybersecurity, and managed document review, adding Cicayda's proprietary software to the TCDI technology suite.

TCDI will integrate Cicayda's software, iDiscovery®, into its own proprietary technology and services, including augmenting its eDiscovery platform, CVLynx®, with legal hold automation capabilities developed by Cicayda. TCDI will also expand its existing cybersecurity toolkit with Cicayda's social media collections tool, Novara, which recently won the Viewer's Choice Award at the 2020 Clio Conference.

"For 30 years, we've steadily built upon our innovative, client driven technology, and this move supports our strategy to meet our clients' growing needs," said TCDI Founder and CEO Bill Johnson. "Both companies share very similar cultures and philosophies which ensures our clients will continue to get the same high-quality service they expect."

Cicayda CEO Aaron Vick said, "Joining forces with TCDI enables us to scale our existing services while providing our clients with new capabilities in cybersecurity. By integrating several key features of our respective software suites, we will provide our clients with more powerful and cost-effective platforms for eDiscovery and document review."

Trivest Partners ("Trivest"), a private investment firm specializing in growth oriented founder-based businesses, has partnered with TCDI since early 2020. Since this partnership, Trivest has focused on accelerating various growth initiatives at TCDI including identifying and closing strategic acquisitions similar to Cicayda. Other recent TCDI acquisitions include the digital forensics and cybersecurity firm JURINNOV in 2016 and the eDiscovery division of Integreon in January 2019.

Arbor Ridge Partners served as the exclusive M&A advisor to Cicayda and arranged this transaction.

About TCDI

Technology Concepts & Design, Inc. (TCDI) provides eDiscovery, litigation management, forensics, cybersecurity and document review services, including their Military Spouse Managed Review program as well as a range of customer and user-oriented solutions. More at www.tcdi.com

About Cicayda

Cicayda was founded in 2012 to provide a full-service eDiscovery ecosystem offering pre-discovery strategy, consulting/testifying experts, managed document review, and a fully cloud based technology platform supported by expert project managers. Cicayda's processes, procedures, and technology are based on years of industry experience and tailored to provide the client with the most informative and efficient method of discovery management. More at www.cicayda.com

