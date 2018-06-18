TCI, Winner of Taiwan's Excellence in Business Award, Turns Leftover Farm Waste into Science-based Beauty Products and Value for Farmers

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, roughly one third of food produced for human consumption gets wasted before it ever reaches consumers. This wasted food takes up landfill space and generates methane emissions. Most farmers lack the resources to deal with trash a better way, but, better solutions exist.

TCI, a contract manufacturer of dietary supplements, functional beverages and skin care cosmetics, is the first company from Taiwan to commit to using 100% renewable electricity through RE100. TCI believes waste is just a misplaced resource. For fruits and plants, leftovers and over ripened pieces create an opportunity to make valuable compounds.

In addition to sourcing farm products from global farmers, TCI works closely with local Taiwanese farmers. TCI's engineers developed methods to turn banana peels, peanut shells, etc., into valuable compounds using anaerobic fermentation with specialized micro-organisms.

Back in the lab scientists use them as precursors for products, or to create natural anti-microbial compounds without relying on industrial potentially harmful cleaners. With these compounds they can even create natural anti-anxiety, sleep aid supplements, and much more!

Recovering the waste on the farms helps reduce the need to import these compounds from abroad and shrinks down waste. Best of all, the enzymes from the decomposition help fertilize the soils, increasing yields for next year's crop.

As a product developer and manufacturer, TCI has continuously unveiled technological breakthroughs in the nutraceutical and cosmeceutical industries. The company's ability to uncover the hidden potential in various natural ingredients has opened up all kinds of possibilities in development of products and prophylaxis for healthy lifestyles.

Earlier this year, TCI has committed to sourcing 100% of its energy from renewables by 2030, with an interim target of 30% by 2020. This year, due to a sizeable investment, they anticipate reaching 25% renewable energy by year-end.

"Environmental responsibility remains a strategic focus at TCI," said Vincent Lin, TCI's chairman. "Manufacturers have a clear role to play. It's not just about cost saving, it's about creating a cleaner world for our customers and their families," Lin said.

They plan to achieve this goal through purchasing renewable energy and developing new solar plants. Taiwan's new T-REC program enables TCI to selectively purchase renewable energy from the grid, sending a strong signal of support across the island.

On June 13th, TCI was recognized with the Taiwan Excellence in Business Award by Taiwan's Industrial Development Bureau for their dedication to circular innovation and efforts on sourcing 100% renewable energy.

To officially welcome TCI's membership in the RE100, Sam Kimmins who runs the campaign, visited TCI's headquarters in Taipei as well as the LEED gold certified factory in Pingtung. Kimmins was impressed with the innovative technology at the green factory.

"By committing to 100% renewable electricity through RE100, TCI is demonstrating their long-term approach to business, and a deep understanding of their international business customers' needs. By calling on other businesses in Taiwan to also commit to RE100, TCI is taking a leading role in driving forward a clean energy economy in Taiwan", said Kimmins during his trip.

TCI hopes it can pioneer a renewable future for Taiwan and encourage other companies to follow it's example.

"Long recognized for its high quality and safe biomedical products, our company is excited to lead Taiwan in renewable energy progress and going green," Lin said. TCI works closely with brands in the planning process, using its combined marketing strategies and extensive experience to develop effective products with intuitive features to meet consumers' demands. As customers demand more responsible production, TCI looks forward to collaborating with its partners and clients to meet this critical need.

