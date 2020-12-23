TCL 10 5G UW Named As CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree

"As one of our first moves into the smartphone market, we're thrilled that the TCL 10 5G UW is being recognized as a CES 2021 Innovation Award honoree," said Stefan Streit, general manager of global marketing for TCL. "This accomplishment underscores our dedication to making next-generation 5G connectivity more widely available and accessible, with even more to come at CES this year!"

The TCL 10 5G UW breaks down barriers in smartphone technology and brings the power of 5G to everyone at an unbelievable price point below $400. TCL's powerful NXTVISION 48MP AI-powered triple rear cameras and 16MP front camera enable the smartphone to capture brilliant shots even in low light, reducing noise and brightening images with precise AI support. Streaming has also evolved to new heights on the TCL 10 5G UW's expansive 6.53" FHD+ NXTVISION display, equipped with its own dedicated display engine for an even more fluid experience and Super Bluetooth audio sharing capabilities that allow you to bring friends and family along for the fun. The TCL 10 5G UW comes packed with powerful features for all types of users looking to take the next step into 5G connection with exclusive availability on Verizon for $399.99.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® , is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges , including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design. All of the CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honorees, including the TCL 10 5G UW, can be found at CES.tech/innovation . Additional honorees will be revealed during CES 2021 on Jan. 11, 2021.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is one of the world's fastest-growing consumer electronics companies and one of the world's leading television and mobile device manufacturers. For nearly 40 years TCL has operated its own manufacturing and R&D centers worldwide, with products sold in more than 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics ranging from TVs, mobile phones, audio devices and smart home products as part of the company's "AI x IoT" strategy. For more information on TCL mobile devices, please visit: http://www.tcl.com/global/en.html .

