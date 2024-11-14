TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G Smartphone Named CES 2025 Innovation Award Honoree

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a pioneer in display technology across feature-rich smartphones, tablets, and connected devices, is proud to announce its TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G smartphone has been honored with a CES 2025 Innovation Award for Mobile Devices. The recognition exemplifies TCL's commitment to humanize technology and deliver innovative products optimized for the user experience.

TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G

This marks the second year in a row TCL has been recognized by the CTA for its mobile products. Last year, the TCL 40 NXTPAPER smartphone was also named a CES 2024 Innovation Award honoree in the Mobile Devices category. Emboldened by the positive feedback and results, TCL is committed to further pushing the boundaries of innovation with even more advanced and humanized technology for all users.

"At TCL, we're not only keeping our finger on the pulse of the industry; we dig deep into every aspect of the user journey to help inform the devices that we craft," said Jefferson Li, General Manager of TCL Mobile Phone Business Unit. "Integrating the pioneering NXTPAPER technology with cutting-edge AI capabilities, the TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G phone represents a significant upgrade in how we experience our digital world, providing users a clearer, more comfortable way to watch, create, and read wherever they go – all at an affordable price."

The launch of the TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G at IFA 2024 in September has been a major highlight in TCL's journey towards excellence this year. Leveraging AI functionalities powered by TCL's partnership with Microsoft, and the distinct advantages of the latest NXTPAPER technology, the device is tailored to enrich reading and viewing experiences with enhanced productivity and unparalleled eye comfort. Representing a harmonious integration of technology and daily life, it empowers users with the freedom to effortlessly access and enjoy content in any setting.

The CES Innovation Awards program, organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in a multitude of consumer technology product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges review and select the highest-scoring submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetics, and design.

The TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G boasts an exceptionally clear display that can minimize glare and reduce eye strain in any lighting condition, emulating the look and feel of paper that is gentle on the eyes. Adaptive screen settings optimize brightness and automatically adjust color temperature based on the time of day for a comfortable and natural viewing experience. A switch of the NXTPAPER Key instantly activates Max Ink Mode, promoting focused and immersive reading and minimizing eye fatigue. Combined with the Eye Care Assistant, the smartphone accommodates a contemporary digital lifestyle by prioritizing visual comfort. With sleek basalt cover and infinite pool design, it seamlessly blends both form and function.

About TCL Mobile

TCL Mobile specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of smartphones, tablets and connected devices. On a mission to deliver 5G for all, TCL Mobile helps its customers 'Inspire Greatness' in their lives through industry leading technology and solutions. For more information on TCL mobile devices, please visit: https://www.tcl.com/global/en/mobile.

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all. For more information, please visit: https://www.tcl.com

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd.