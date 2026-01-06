TCL Advances Next-Gen Connectivity with 5G Wi-Fi 7 Mobile Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi 7 Mesh Router to Power Modern Connected Lifestyles

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL today introduced two new connectivity devices at CES 2026, the TCL 5G Mobile WiFi P50 and the TCL WiFi Router BE36, bringing together on-the-go 5G mmWave hotspots and whole-home Wi-Fi 7 coverage in a single portfolio. By delivering seamless high-speed connectivity for both travel and home scenarios, the new devices further strengthen TCL's position as a leader in mobile and home connectivity solutions within North America.

As remote collaboration, mobile work, high-definition streaming and smart home adoption continue to grow, users increasingly demand networks that are fast, convenient and secure. TCL's new 5G mmWave mobile Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi 7 mesh router are designed with these needs in mind, covering a wide range of everyday scenarios. Working together, they create a seamless connectivity experience that spans from life on the move to life at home.

TCL 5G Mobile WiFi P50: The Ultimate Fusion of Speed and Availability

As the industry's first 5G mmWave mobile Wi-Fi to integrate both fast charging and wireless charging capabilities, the P50 brings a brand-new experience tailored for users who need fast and convenient connectivity wherever they go such as business trips, small gatherings and outdoor activities.

With full-spectrum 5G support across both mmWave and Sub-6 bands, it delivers ultra-fast speeds up to 3.97Gbps, low latency and wide coverage for smooth cloud collaboration, video calls and on-the-go entertainment. Its Wi-Fi 7 BE5800 platform offers tri-band connectivity with peak Wi-Fi speeds up to 5.8Gbps and support for up to 64 simultaneous connections, making it ideal for most mobile scenarios.

More than just a portable Wi-Fi device, the P50 doubles as a convenient power bank with its super high-capacity 5000mAh battery, supporting up to 12 hours of continuous operation. It effortlessly meets the demands for portability and durability in mobile scenarios while providing ultra-fast network connectivity, all without the need for chords and cables.

The P50 also focuses on intuitive control. The 2.4-inch touchscreen provides clear, at-a-glance visibility into data usage, network status, connected devices, and guest network information. For scenarios demanding absolute reliability, the integrated Gigabit Ethernet (GE) port offers a secure, interference-free wired connection, offering the flexibility to effortlessly switch between wired and wireless connectivity.

TCL WiFi Router BE36: Whole-Home Wi-Fi 7 Coverage for Modern Massive Connected Households

The BE36 upgrades your home experience with up to 3.6Gbps dual-band Wi-Fi 7, delivering high-speed connectivity for all your needs. To ensure these speeds reach further, it utilizes a specialized 3T3R (2ss) configuration at 5GHz for extended coverage, maintaining strong signals over longer distances. This robust foundation supports massive Wi-Fi connections up to 512, effortlessly accommodating the growing ecosystem of smartphones, IoT devices, and smart appliances.

For modern households, the need for connectivity is everywhere and scattered into various corners, the BE36 supports EasyMesh R6 technology, enabling multiple routers to be flexibly deployed and networked over Wi‑Fi to achieve whole‑home, zero dead‑zone coverage. Whether in the living room, bedroom, or even the kitchen, users can enjoy stable, high‑speed wireless connectivity, while unified management via the app makes it easy to build a high‑performance Wi‑Fi 7 network for large homes and multi‑story residences.

With connectivity established, security becomes paramount. The BE36 provides next-level cybersecurity protection for every connection. Developed in cooperation with industry-leading provider of security solutions, it comes with a rich set of advanced network security features built in, such as browsing and malware protection, tracking protection, anomaly detection, brute-force attack protection, port scan reporting, and smart home security, effectively providing comprehensive protection for home networks, alongside support for VPN protocols (PPTP, L2TP, IPSec) to keep your data encrypted and safe.

Beyond general browsing and security, the router is tuned for performance enthusiasts. It features built-in Game acceleration, allowing you to take control of your gaming network to prioritize traffic and minimize latency which makes the leisure moments even more relaxing and enjoyable. Completing the high-performance package, the device is equipped with a 2.5GE port, providing a powerful and stable wired connection for your most bandwidth-intensive hardware.

Together, the TCL 5G Mobile WiFi P50 and the TCL WiFi Router BE36 form a complete solution for modern connectivity needs. Whether commuting across the city, collaborating on the go, or managing multiple devices across different rooms at home, users can rely on these products for fast, convenient and secure connectivity. These latest releases underscore TCL SCD's commitment to "Connect the Unconnected, Inspire Smarter Connections", as the company continues to leverage 5G, Wi-Fi 7 and a diverse product portfolio to make seamless connectivity an effortless part of everyday life.

