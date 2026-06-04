TCL Applies its Award Winning QD-Mini LED Display Technology to Level Up Premium Gaming Monitors

Delivering the Ultimate AAA Gameplay Experience, Display Leader Introduces Three New QD-Mini LED Gaming Monitors

IRVINE, Calif., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics companies and longtime partner of Call of Duty®, today announced it is expanding its high-performance gaming monitor portfolio with the launch of three new TCL QD-Mini LED gaming monitor models, led by the incredible C2A Pro. TCL is the champion of premium QD-Mini LED TV and is now porting that expertise to gaming monitors, creating the premier choice for players who require high-speed performance, but also crave bright, razor-sharp, vibrant images that deepen in-game immersion.

The 27C2A Pro offers an optimized balance of speed and visual depth designed to elevate high-end gaming display standards. Positioned as a class-leading QD-Mini LED gaming monitor, it provides a high-brightness, high-performance alternative to currently available displays. Featuring an advanced 2,300+ local dimming zone array and 2,000 nits peak brightness, the monitor delivers noticeably superior brightness and HDR impact, optimized for immersive AAA gaming.

"At TCL, we understand that immersive AAA gaming requires more than just high-speed. That is why we engineered our new QD-Mini LED gaming monitors to provide clearly superior brightness and HDR impact, while also ensuring fast speed, deep black, and fine shadow detail, for the best possible gaming experience." said Scott Ramirez, Vice President of Product Marketing and Development, TCL Home Theater. "And by-the-way, to have such a long history with Call of Duty and see our partnership grow over the years to reflect TCL's superior innovations in gaming technology has been an honor. When our gaming monitors received their seal of approval, I knew we had a winner."

TCL C2A Pro Series

Engineered to meet the demands of advanced graphics, C2A Pro utilizes high peak brightness and precise backlight control to deliver highly dynamic images with superior HDR rendering. The best option for consumers focused on AAA gaming.

Powered by proprietary TCL Motion Clarity Technology and Game Accelerator Dual-Mode operation, C2A Pro also offers virtually lag-free gameplay. With MPRT Plus, response time is as fast just 0.2ms. Plus, C2A Pro can seamlessly shift between high-resolution 4K rendering at a native 160Hz for immersive titles and a highly fluid 320Hz refresh rate to accommodate even faster-paced competitive gaming.

C2A Pro is the "Ultimate Choice" monitor for AAA gaming with high brightness, stunning HDR impact, fine shadow detail, rich color, and of course high-speed and high quality.

TCL C2A Pro 4K High Performance Gaming Monitor - "The Ultimate Choice"

QD-Mini LED with Precise Local Dimming

2,300+ Precise Local Dimming Zones

High 2,000 Peak Nits Brightness

160Hz Native Panel Refresh Rate

320Hz Game Accelerator (Dual Mode)

Fast HFS Shoot Panel – with TCL Motion Clarity Technology

1ms GTG Response Time – OverDrive Pro

0.2ms - MPRT Plus

DisplayHDR1400

1M:1 Dynamic Contrast

1,000:1 Static Contrast

Wide Color Gamut / High Color Volume (98% of DCI-P3)

FreeSync Premium

TCL C2A Series

The C2A gaming monitor shares most of its DNA with the C2A Pro, but with 1,100+ precise local dimming zones, and 1,200 nits peak brightness.

TCL C2A 4K Performance Gaming Monitor

QD-Mini LED with Precise Local Dimming

1,100+ Precise Local Dimming Zones

1,200 Peak Nits Brightness

160Hz Native Panel Refresh Rate

320Hz Game Accelerator

TCL P3A Series

When 4K UHD resolution isn't needed, the P3A gaming monitor incorporates the high backlight quality of the C2A, but in popular QHD resolution.

TCL P3A QHD Performance Gaming Monitor

QD-Mini LED with Precise Local Dimming

1,100+ Precise Local Dimming Zones

1,200 Peak Nits Brightness

260Hz Native Panel Refresh Rate

The new TCL 27" C2A Pro model will be $799 MSRP, while the 27" C2A Series will be $699 MSRP, and the 27" P3A Series will be $499 MSRP, later this month with larger sizes to follow in select models.

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all. For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com for the full portfolio.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE TCL North America