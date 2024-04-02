TCL Awards NXT in Fashion Winners in Partnership with Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising

FIDM Advanced Fashion Design Students Created Award-Winning Designs with TCL's NXTPAPER 11 Tablets

IRVINE, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL , a leader in display technology across feature-rich smartphones, tablets, and connected devices, today announced the top three winners of its official partnership with the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles for the NXT in Fashion program.

Winners of TCLxFIDM NXT in Fashion Contest with Judges.

At the start of the semester, TCL gifted the students of FIDM's Advanced Fashion Design program with the unique TCL NXTPAPER 11 tablet to sketch their designs for their final project, the FIDM Debut Fashion Show on March 29th. A renowned panel of judges evaluated their creations and bestowed cash prizes, furnished by TCL to the top designers. A grand prize of $10,000 was distributed: Ash ($1,000), Cam Wilson ($2,000), and the winner Ronald Harris Jr. ($7,000).

The judging panel was composed of notable alumni and figures from the fashion industry including: Candice Cuoco, Project Runway finalist and current Vice President of Creative at Frederick's Hollywood and House of Desire; Godoy, former Netflix Next in Fashion contestant and RuPaul's Drag Race designer; Marina Toybina, seven-time Emmy Award winning costume designer; Trinidad Garcia, marine veteran and owner of Trinidad3 Jeans; TJ Walker, FIDM faculty member and co-founder of Cross Colours and Black Design Collective; and TCL's Manager of Social Media Kaylaynn McAdams.

"I am super happy that my design was recognized by the NXT in Fashion judges," expressed Ronald Harris Jr., first place winner of the TCL NXT in Fashion program. "The judges' validation of my hard work means a lot to me. I plan to use the prize money to treat myself to a vacation and produce my next collection using the TCL NXTPAPER 11 tablet."

NXTPAPER technology uses a proprietary combination of software and hardware to deliver a more comfortable and natural look and feel. Unlike traditional LCD screens, the NXTPAPER 11 has a matte finish and textured screen to offer a paper-like experience, which is more familiar to creators. Additionally, the screens reduce harmful blue light by up to 61% which is an added benefit for designers who are often staring at screens for extended periods of time.

"Seeing these students utilize our technology to thrive in their field helps reaffirm our commitment to living up to our brand ethos of Inspire Greatness," said Ian Nichols, Director of Marketing at TCL. "We are incredibly proud of how the NXT in Fashion Program has been able to support the future generation of artists and designers."

A recap of the NXT in Fashion program can be viewed on TCL's social channels

