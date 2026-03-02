TCL Brings NXTPAPER 70 Pro to the U.S.

Redefining the Mobile Display Experience While Bringing the Most-Wanted Features to All Consumers

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL ®, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands, today announced at Mobile World Congress that the TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro will arrive in the U.S. in April 2026. Featuring the latest version of TCL's proprietary NXTPAPER display technology, the NXTPAPER 70 Pro sets a bold new benchmark for mobile versatility; delivering dynamic color, fluid performance, and an instantly adaptable viewing experience tailored to the users' needs.

Winner of 20 awards and accolades at CES 2026, the new smartphone will be available through a major North American carrier bringing TCL's latest display innovation to users nationwide who want a smartphone that's built for productivity, creativity, and all-day immersion.

"The NXTPAPER 70 Pro represents the next chapter in TCL's display leadership. For users who are always on and always connected, the NXTPAPER 4.0 display gives users a device that adapts effortlessly, whether they're streaming, reading, creating, or working on the go," said Mitch Peterson, GM of TCL Mobile, NA. "We are eager to deliver this breakthrough device to customers across the U.S. and are confident that digital natives will see the benefits of our years of development that has come to life in this phone."

Key Features of NXTPAPER

Massive 6.9" FHD+ 120 Hz display for smooth, precise, ultra-responsive visuals.

NXTPAPER Key for instant switching between Color Paper mode, Ink Paper mode, and Max Ink mode.

Extended endurance including up to seven days of reading in Max Ink mode and long standby performance.

AI-powered reading and learning tools, including AI Outline, AI Q&A, AI Audiobook, and AI Podcast.

T‑Pen stylus support for writing, sketching, and note‑taking. (Sold separately)

Advanced display technologies including natural light rendering, zero flicker, reduced-glare, true color calibration, and wide-angle circular polarization.

TCL invites all Mobile World Congress attendees to experience the NXTPAPER 70 Pro firsthand this week at TCL's booth (2M30 in Hall 2) to see how TCL's award-winning NXTPAPER technology is setting a new direction for mobile display innovation.

ABOUT TCL COMMUNICATIONS

TCL Communication specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of smartphones, tablets and connected devices. On a mission to deliver 5G for all, TCL Communication helps its customers 'Inspire Greatness' in their lives through industry leading technology and solutions. TCL Communication is a wholly owned subsidiary of TCL Electronics.

For more information on TCL mobile devices, please visit: https://www.tcl.com

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

