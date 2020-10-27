TCL brings the power of 5G for under $400 with the TCL 10 5G UW coming to Verizon

"Following the successful launches of the TCL 10 Pro and 10L in North America earlier this year, we've created a smartphone capable of tapping into the power of next-generation connectivity at less than half the cost of most 5G-enabled flagships," said Eric Anderson, Senior Vice President of TCL Communication, North America. "We've worked hand in hand with Verizon to ensure more consumers nationwide have access to super-fast download speeds, ultra-low lag streaming and seamless interaction with their smartphone, all on a beautiful, affordable device."

"We're excited to work with TCL to bring their unique brand of visually powerful devices to Verizon," said Brian Higgins, Senior Vice President of Device and Consumer Product at Verizon. "The TCL 10 5G UW enables us to give customers a premium experience at an affordable price, and put the power of Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Nationwide into even more hands."

Embodying TCL's Display Greatness philosophy, the TCL-built 6.5-inch Full HD+ display on the TCL 10 5G UW comes with the company's proprietary NXTVISION technology, which utilizes a dedicated display engine to provide true-to-life color, clarity and contrast enhancements. NXTVISION on the TCL 10 5G UW supports HDR10 video playback, so you can watch a wide range of videos as they were meant to be seen, and features an SDR to HDR real-time conversion tool for a more immersive visual experience. It also comes with features like Reading mode and Eye Comfort mode that help relieve visual fatigue and eye strain.

With the TCL 10 5G UW, users can unlock Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, available now in parts of 55 cities, as well as its 5G Nationwide network that covers more than 200 million people*. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband creates opportunities for super-fast downloads, video streaming with little buffering, and making HD video calls with loved ones with ultra-low lag times.

Fast 5G connectivity is easily paired with fluid performance on the TCL 10 5G UW. The built-in Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 765G chipset and 6GB RAM deliver a smooth user experience no matter what apps, games or services are being used, and a massive 4,500 mAh battery makes it possible to enjoy the experience all day. If more power is needed, Qualcomm Quick Charge™ makes it possible to refuel the phone up to 50 percent in just over a half-hour, and On-The-Go Reverse Charging turns the phone into a portable power bank capable of charging small items or helping a friend in need if their device is low on battery**.

The TCL 10 5G UW will come with TCL UI, the company's fluid and intuitive user interface. Clean and visually engaging, TCL UI makes it easy to navigate, customize settings, organize apps, manage photos, and more. It also comes with Smart Manager, which helps ensure your phone runs smooth at all times with app optimization, memory management and settings that can help stretch the life of your phone's battery. At launch, the TCL 10 5G UW will come with Android 10, and will support at least one major OS update and quarterly security patch updates for a minimum of two years.

On the rear, the TCL 10 5G UW is adorned by a diamond glossy glass back with a symmetrical triple rear-camera layout and dual LED flash, consisting of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP 118-degree super-wide camera and a 5MP macro camera capable of capturing details as close as 2cm away. Super Night mode delivers brighter shots in extreme low-light scenarios, and slow-motion videos recorded on the TCL 10 5G UW are up to 32x slower than standard video. Additionally, the 16MP front-facing camera uses 4-in-1 big pixel technology for bright selfies in low-light conditions by merging four small pixels into one larger pixel, resulting in reduced noise and brighter selfies.

The TCL 10 5G UW comes in Diamond Gray and will be available exclusively in Verizon stores and online beginning October 29 for $399.99. To learn about TCL Mobile devices, including the TCL 10 SERIES, please visit [ http://www.tcl.com/us/ ].

* 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide requires device be inside Verizon 5G Nationwide coverage area.

**Battery life varies significantly with settings, application usage patterns and other factors. Based on average battery life. Results may vary. Reverse charging requires USB-C OTG cable, sold separately.

