TCL Launches Seven New Models in '50 Series' at MWC 2024, Showcasing Broad 5G Accessibility and NXTPAPER Technology

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a pioneer in display technology for feature-rich smartphones, tablets, and connected devices, today announces a series of innovative devices, including the expansion of its "50 Series" with more details, additional NXTPAPER products optimized for human eyes and more connected devices at MWC 2024. TCL's enhanced lineup offers a diverse range of 5G and NXTPAPER variants, reflecting its dedication to making technology more human and making advanced 5G speeds accessible across various markets through varying price points.

"Our new lineup at MWC 2024 demonstrates TCL's commitment to making 5G accessible to everyone and technology more human," said Aaron Zhang, CEO of TCL Communication. "We believe that we're not only breaking barriers in terms of accessibility but also ensuring that comfort and user well-being are at the forefront with our products with NXTPAPER display technology. At TCL, it's about offering technology that fits seamlessly into life. This is how we deliver sophisticated technology in a more natural, user-friendly device that almost anyone can afford."

TCL's enhanced lineup offers a diverse range of 5G and NXTPAPER variants. Introduced on the earlier preview at CES, the standout models like the TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G and the TCL 50 XE NXTPAPER 5G mark the debut of NXTPAPER phones in the U.S. market, offering advanced NXTPAPER 3.0 display technology tailored for eye comfort. These models emphasize a harmonious balance between high refresh rate performance and a comfortable reading experience on par with e-readers, a feature that has garnered media recognition.

Building upon the innovation of the NXTPAPER smartphones, TCL also introduces another three exceptional 5G variants in the '50 Series', each equipped with a regular display to meet varied user preferences.

The TCL 50 XL 5G is the centerpiece for those who live life in high definition. Its expansive 6.8" FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate offers a vast canvas for an immersive viewing experience. Paired with resonant dual speakers powered by DTS sound and a powerful 50MP triple camera setup, it's the go-to device for content enthusiasts who demand a multimedia powerhouse. The robust battery and NXTURBO technology ensure that neither performance nor playback skips a beat.

Productivity and performance are redefined with the TCL 50 XE 5G. Its 6.6" HD+ 90Hz display delivers smooth visuals, while the 4+4GB RAM, expandable via memory fusion, keeps apps running smoothly. The 50MP triple camera captures every detail, and the 5010mAh battery means you can keep going without looking for a power outlet. This device is for multitaskers who need their tech to keep up with their pace.

For those who weave work and play into every moment, the TCL 50 5G is their rhythm keeper. Certificated by Google™ as Android Enterprise Recommended device, it balances a 6.6" 90Hz display with 5G connectivity and with 4+4GB RAM with NXTURBO for high efficiency all day, all time. The symmetrical speakers and long-lasting 5010mAh battery ensure that entertainment and connectivity are always available. This smartphone is designed for on-the-move individuals seeking a dependable and versatile partner.

Building on the momentum of the 50 Series, TCL presents two additional models designed for those seeking value without sacrificing quality: the TCL 50 SE and the TCL 50 LE.

The TCL 50 SE is a dream for entertainment lovers. Its large 6.8" FHD+ screen and DTS 3D boom sound dual speakers create an all-encompassing media sanctuary. With 12GB of RAM and a massive 256GB of storage, expandable for even more space, this device is a powerhouse for multitaskers and movie buffs alike. The long-lasting 5010mAh battery and 33W ultra-fast charging mean you spend less time tethered to an outlet and more time enjoying your content. It will soon be certificated as Android Enterprise Recommended device.

The TCL 50 LE is crafted for pragmatists who crave efficiency in a neat package. Its 6.6" HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate offers clear and fluid visuals for daily tasks. Backed by a 4000mAh battery and 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage, the TCL 50 LE is an ideal companion for those who balance work, play, and everything in-between on a budget.

The diverse '50 Series' reinforces TCL's vision of innovation and technology inclusivity, bringing cutting-edge and humanizing features to a wide audience. As TCL extends its product range, the company remains true to its promise of delivering advanced technology and user-focused design, making superior display and connection experiences available to everyone.

Global Recommended Retail Price and Availability

TCL 50 5G: from €149.99, available in EMEA in Q2 2024 and potentially hit more markets

TCL 50 SE: from €149.99, available in EMEA in Q2 2024 and potentially hit more markets

TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G: under $229 , available in North America at TCL.com from Q3 2024

, available in at TCL.com from Q3 2024 TCL 50 XE NXTPAPER 5G: under $199 , available in North America at TCL.com from Q3 2024

, available in at TCL.com from Q3 2024 TCL 50 XL 5G: under $169 , available at Metro by T-Mobile in North America beginning Q2 2024

, available at Metro by T-Mobile in beginning Q2 2024 TCL 50 XE 5G: under $149 , available in North America beginning Q3 2024

, available in beginning Q3 2024 TCL 50 LE: will be arriving later this year for around $99 (additional details to follow)

Prices may vary by country and retailer.

Figure calculated in the release is based on stringent internal testing procedures.

