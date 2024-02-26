TCL launches the first 5G RedCap Dongle with Snapdragon® X35 5G Modem-RF System at MWC 2024

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a pioneer in display technology across feature-rich smartphones, tablets, and connected devices, launched today at MWC 2024, TCL LINKKEY IK511, one of the world's first 3GPP R17 5G RedCap USB dongle powered by Snapdragon® X35 5G Modem-RF System from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. The product marks a significant milestone in the commercialization of the 5G RedCap for M2M (Machine to Machine) and consumer use cases, advancing TCL's commitment to making 5G accessible for everyone, everything, everywhere.

TCL LINKKEY IK511

5G RedCap is a new technology defined in 3GPP R17. It reduces costs and power consumption compared to 5G eMBB [1] which can help users quickly enjoy the convenience brought by 5G with less investment. This can liberate the 5G connectivity potential for wider application scenarios.5G RedCap will be the important momentum for the upcoming 5G deployments.

With the TCL LINKKEY IK511, TCL aims to expedite the deployment of 5G applications by promoting the adoption of the 5G RedCap. TCL LINKKEY IK511 is a perfect product for the M2M field, speeding up the industrial rapid development of digitalization.

"Qualcomm is enabling a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected. The Snapdragon X35 5G Modem-RF System, one of the first commercially available 5G RedCap modems, is advancing a unified 5G platform for IoT and entry tier broadband devices to help expand the 5G ecosystem to new devices, form factors and experiences. The TCL LINKKEY IK511 is an advanced implementation of RedCap that makes it easy and fast to bring 5G connectivity to new M2M devices and use-cases." said Gautam Sheoran, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

"TCL has been leading in the global MBB field for many years, we have always been committed to developing leading and practical products to help users around the world 'connect the unconnected, create seamless connection.' The TCL LINKKEY IK511 is amongst the first batch of 5G RedCap devices based on cutting-edge Snapdragon X35 Platform which can bring more potential for new 5G network. Together with Qualcomm Technologies, TCL will bring 5G to more customers and help to mark a new chapter in the future of connectivity and interconnected devices, to accelerate global connectivity. " said Jesse Wu, General Manager of Smart Connected Device at TCL Communication.

As a global top three brand in mobile broadband, TCL remains dedicated to providing global users with safe, high-speed, reliable, and seamless mobile broadband connection services in various scenarios. We work closely with carriers and partners to offer full-scenario FWA & MBB solution for homes, businesses, mobile devices, and M2M applications from 4G to 5G.

About TCL Communication

TCL Communication specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of smartphones, tablets and connected devices. On a mission to deliver 5G for all, TCL Communication helps its customers 'Inspire Greatness' in their lives through industry leading technology and solutions. TCL Communication is a wholly owned subsidiary of TCL Electronics. For more information on TCL mobile devices, please visit: https://www.tcl.com/global/en/mobile.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is one of the world's fastest-growing consumer electronics companies and one of the world's leading television and mobile device manufacturers (TCL Communication is a wholly owned subsidiary of TCL Electronics). For more than 40 years TCL has operated its own manufacturing and R&D centers worldwide, with products sold in more than 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics ranging from TVs, mobile phones, audio devices and smart home products. For more information on TCL devices, please visit: http://www.tcl.com/global/en.html.

[1] MBB stands for Mobile Broad Band

