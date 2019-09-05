TCL Communication unveils its latest Alcatel mobile devices at IFA 2019

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Communication is introducing its latest series of mobile devices at IFA 2019, including the Alcatel 3X and Alcatel 1V smartphones, Alcatel Smart Tab 7 tablet and Alcatel LINKHUB LTE cat7 Home Station. Keeping true to Alcatel's mission to making the best possible products accessible to any customer, the newest product lineup push for optimized performance while maintaining simplicity in style and experience.

"The latest additions to our products are redefining accessible innovation," said Peter Lee, General Manager of Global Sales and Marketing at TCL Communication. "All of our new Alcatel smartphone offerings in IFA come equipped with a dedicated Google Assistant Button that allows our users to access the information they need at the touch of a finger. We are incorporating the latest technology into each device while keeping in mind our consumers' priorities and their budgets."

Alcatel 3X – Impressive features in one complete package

The Alcatel 3X measures in at 6.5-inches with HD+ Super Full View display that provides an expanded viewing experience, giving users the ideal display for photos, streaming movies, playing games, and browsing the web in vivid clarity. The smartphone also features 16MP + 8MP + 5MP triple rear camera equipped with smart scene detection that identifies different photo scenarios and automatically optimizes photography setting for perfect shooting. Alcatel 3X's best-in-class photo capabilities are further demonstrated through its super wide-angle lens, which spans 102 degrees, and its real-time bokeh, providing users the ability to take artistic photos. Furthermore, the night capture mode brings clear, bright, and detailed night videos and images even in dark environment. The 8MP front camera and front LED flash will allow users to take better and brighter selfies anywhere.

Alcatel 3X is equipped with Octa-core processor, delivering smooth and powerful processing. It also offers the Google Assistant Button that with a single press, is ready to help launch apps, search for information, control smart home devices devices, set reminders, send text messages, and numerous other actions. In addition, the Google Lens function lets the user learn more about the world through what they see, whether it's finding products online, learn more about landmarks, or identifying plants and animals with a touch of a button.

The Alcatel 3X will be available in three jewel-toned colors: Jewelry Black, Jewelry Green, and Jewelry Rose at prices starting from €149.

Alcatel 1V – Accessible optimized experience with the Google Assistant Button

The accessibly priced Alcatel 1V is the latest entry-level smartphone from TCL. It includes a dedicated Google Assistant Button for quick access – tapping once on the button, users can activate the Google Assistant to manage tasks, set reminders and alarms, pull up calendar appointments, make dinner reservations, and more. Wherever you are, your Assistant can help you get things done and find answers quickly.

With the Octa-core processor, Alcatel 1V works efficiently to perform complex tasks, bringing a faster and smoother user experience. In addition, the Android™ Pie (Go Edition)[1] operating system provides the entry-level Alcatel 1V with an impressive array of Google features, including Google Assistant, Google Go and Gboard, while also allowing twice the storage with smaller app sizes. Ultimately, Alcatel 1V can work more efficiently and perform more complex tasks, bringing faster and smoother user experience.

Alcatel 1V (2019) will be available at prices starting from €79 and comes in sleek metallic finishes including Anthracite Black, Metallic Blue, Metallic Gold and Metallic Rose.

[1] For select markets only.

Alcatel Smart Tab 7 – Entertainment anywhere with portable smart display with audio

Alcatel Smart Tab 7 allows users to experience hands-free, on-the-go entertainment and multitasking with the Google Assistant. With the Google Assistant, play movies or music using just your voice with voice recognition up to three meters. The impressive 7-inch display boasts 600x1024 pixels while remaining featherweight at 268 grams. The robust audio and display features come in handy with the device's video-calling feature and can be instantly launched through Google Duo voice commands. Users can connect with family and friends through high-quality video and talk clearly through the multi-mic noise cancellation setup.

Moreover, Alcatel Smart Tab 7 is built with the consideration of your family in mind, with Kids Mode feature that allows your family to enjoy educational apps while monitoring and limiting screen time and authorized activities. The Eye Care feature reduces blue light and enhances video screens for optimized viewing comfort with alerts available to make sure users take screen breaks while tracking usage time.

Alcatel Smart Tab 7 will be available later this year at prices starting from €79.

LINKHUB LTE cat7 Home Station – Create your 4G connected home

The launch of the LINKHUB LTE cat7 Home Station gives users the freedom to expand their connected world at home or the office. With a 300 Mbps downlink and 100 Mbps uplink, the clean and minimalistic device can seamlessly blend into any décor. A simplified setup sequence allows for instant browsing, while a dedicated app gives users the freedom to easily manage their network, check and adjust connection status, connected devices, SSID and passwords.

The LINKHUB LTE cat7 Home Station will be available at prices starting from €129.

About TCL Communication

TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited (TCL Communication) designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile devices and services worldwide through a comprehensive, multi-brand portfolio that includes TCL, Alcatel and BlackBerry branded products. Additionally, TCL Communication is the brand owner, R&D developer and manufacturing partner of Palm branded devices. The company's products are sold in more than 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Incorporated in Hong Kong, TCL Communication operates its own manufacturing in China as well as global R&D centers. For more information, please visit www.tclcom.com

trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Alcatel is a trademark of Nokia used under license by TCL Communication.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, used under license, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Palm is a trademark owned by TCL Communication and under license by Palm Ventures Group through Wide Progress Global.

Google, Android, Google Lens and other related marks and logos are trademarks of Google LLC.

