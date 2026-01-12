Award-Winning SQD-Mini LED and NXTPAPER Technologies Raise the Belt at CES

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics and the world's No. 1 Mini LED TV and ultra-large TV brand, took the fight to the tech industry's annual battle royale known as CES 2026. Defined by premium technology, bold innovation, and uncompromising performance, the X11L television led the charge. Across all categories, TCL introduced next-generation products that pushed boundaries and earned strong industry recognition, with more than 50 awards and best-of show inclusions to date.

TCL Dominates CES 2026 with Ultimate Display Innovation

"CES is where the heavyweights in the consumer tech industry come together to flex their muscles and set the stage for the year," said Chris Hamdorf, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing, TCL North America. "The flagship of our Ultimate Series, the SQD-Mini LED TV, X11L has proven to be the ultimate warrior in the arena this week, delivering flawless color, brilliant brightness, and premium design – all while other standout products provided impressive support for the most innovative brand this year."

At the center of TCL's massive CES booth was the X11L Series, the world's first TV powered by SQD-Mini LED technology. This TV breaks the status quo - with unmatched color accuracy, achieving 100% of BT.2020 color*, peak brightness up to 10,000 nits and 20,000 local dimming zones, and powerful AI-enabled image processing, the X11L is more than an evolution of LED TV, it is a revolution!

And the best of all, the X11L is available now – in fact, the first units began shipping to consumers before the show even ended.

TCL also displayed its leadership beyond the living room with the expansion of its NXTPAPER lineup, including the TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro smartphone and the Note A1 NXTPAPER E-note tablet. Designed around eye comfort and focus, these devices combine a paper-like user experience with a stunning, glare-free screen that is simply easier on the eyes. The NXTPAPER 70 Pro delivers longer eye comfort** with instant mode switching, while the Note A1 NXTPAPER integrates AI-powered productivity tools and a precision stylus to support creativity, learning, and distraction-free work.

FOX NFL Kickoff correspondents Charissa Thompson and Charles Woodson, were onsite throughout the week to offer fans an inside look at the technology and innovation that defined TCL's CES 2026 showcase. Throughout the show, TCL's booth – the largest at CES 2026 in the Las Vegas Convention Center – drew a crowd to see the newest and hottest electronics. From customers and press, to celebrities and creators – TCL highlighted its partnerships – establishing itself as the must-have tech provider for the biggest moments in sports like Super Bowl LX and the Milan/Cortina Winter Olympics.

With X11L TVs arriving on doorsteps this month, a sports-packed February, and more TVs to be announced this Spring, TCL shows no sign of losing momentum.

About TCL

TCL is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

*100% of BT2020 Color is based on typical performance of tested units which achieved 100% of the BT2020 Color Ratio. Actual results may vary based on specific units, environmental conditions, source material, and testing equipment.

** TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro holds Low Visual Fatigue A+2.1 SGS certification, Dim-Light Eye Protection SGS certification. SGS is a Swiss multinational company headquartered in Geneva, which provides inspection, verification, testing and certification services.

