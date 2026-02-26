TCL Electronics (01070.HK) Included in Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index and Other Authoritative Indices

Company's Value and Growth Potential Reaffirmed as Market Position Reaches New Heights

HONG KONG, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics Holdings Limited ("TCL Electronics" or the "Company", 01070.HK) is pleased to announce that, following the latest review results released by Hang Seng Indexes Company, the Company has been promoted from the Hang Seng Composite SmallCap Index to the Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index, Hang Seng Large-Mid Cap (Investable) Index, and Hang Seng Composite MidCap Index, among other authoritative indices (see table below for details), effective on Monday, 9 March 2026.

Index Category Index Name Index

Code Add/

Remove Benchmark Index

(Hong Kong Market) Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index HSLMI Add Benchmark Index

(Hong Kong Market) Hang Seng Large-Mid Cap (Investable) Index HSLMIV Add Benchmark Index

(Hong Kong Market) Hang Seng Composite MidCap Index HSMI Add Thematic Index (Hong Kong Market) Hang Seng Large-Mid Cap Equal Weighted Factor

Mix (QVLM) Index HSLMEMQ Add Thematic Index (Hong Kong Market) Hang Seng Large-Mid Cap Low Volatility Comprehensive

Index HSLMLCI Add Thematic Index (Hong Kong Market) Hang Seng Large-Mid Cap Momentum Comprehensive

Index HSLMMCI Add Thematic Index (Hong Kong Market) Hang Seng Large-Mid Cap Quality Comprehensive

Index HSLMQCI Add Thematic Index (Hong Kong Market) Hang Seng Large-Mid Cap Risk Parity Factor Mix

(QVLM) Index HSLMRMQ Add Thematic Index (Hong Kong Market) Hang Seng Large-Mid Cap Low Size Comprehensive

Index HSLMSCI Add Thematic Index (Hong Kong Market) Hang Seng Large-Mid Cap Value Comprehensive Index HSLMVCI Add Thematic Index (Hong Kong Market) Hang Seng Large-Mid Cap Dividend Yield

Comprehensive Index HSLMYCI Add Thematic Index (Hong Kong Market) Hang Seng Composite SmallCap Index HSSI Remove Thematic Index (Hong Kong Market) Hang Seng Small Cap (Investable) Index HSSIV Remove Thematic Index (Hong Kong Market) Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong SmallCap

Index HSHKS Remove









The inclusion in the Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index, Hang Seng Large-Mid Cap (Investable) Index, and Hang Seng Composite MidCap Index is another significant milestone in TCL Electronics' development. It signifies the capital market's recognition of the Company's market liquidity, business scale, and industry leadership. Furthermore, it serves as a strong endorsement of the Company's continuously enhancing comprehensive competitiveness, performance, and promising long-term growth prospects.

The inclusion is expected to garner increased attention from both domestic and international institutional investors, attracting greater capital inflows and providing a definitive boost to incremental funding. This development is poised to exert a positive influence on the Company's market valuation and liquidity while enhancing its visibility and influence within global capital markets. Simultaneously, this milestone will further strengthen the Company's global brand image and core competitiveness, providing robust momentum for the continued expansion of its global operations.

Looking ahead, the Company remains steadfast in its commitment to its business philosophy of "Strategy Guidance, Innovation Drive, Advancing Manufacturing and Global Operation". It will continue to deepen its presence in core business segments while actively exploring innovative ventures and enhancing operational quality. Leveraging its inclusion in the Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index, the Company aims to optimise its investor base, further improve stock liquidity, and steadily solidify its value proposition within the capital markets.

SOURCE TCL Electronics Holdings Limited