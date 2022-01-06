TCL Electronics Seeks to Build "Smart Home Ecosystem" Pursuing "AI x IoT" Development Strategy with a Full Range of Products

HONG KONG, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 has kicked off in Las Vegas, USA. At the exhibition, TCL Electronics Holdings Co., Ltd. ("TCL Electronics" or "Company", 01070.HK), under the new theme of "Inspire Greatness", showcased the prototype of the world's thinnest 85-inch 8K Mini LED smart screen, a variety of new Mini LED smart screen models including the first 144Hz Mini LED gaming display, mobile devices, AR/XR smart glasses as well as a full range of smart home appliances. The Company aims to create a more convenient and comfortable "smart home ecosystem" for global consumers with technology-empowered products.

Mini LED Smart Screens cater to multi-scenario uses, meeting the trend of larger screens and consumption upgrade

According to Sigmaintell's predictions, sales of TVs larger than 80 inches are expected to rise sharply, and the average screen size in the global market will increase by 1.5 inches in 2022. Mini LED products have an edge of higher contrast and brightness, which becomes more pronounced as large displays become a trend, leaving tremendous room for future developments.

As a leading global consumer electronics company, TCL Electronics is committed to driving development with technological innovation, and has been a step ahead when it comes to Mini LED display technology. The Company showcased the first Mini LED backlit TV prototype back in CES 2018, while launching mass production of Mini LED smart screens in 2019, and since then has launched a number of new Mini LED smart screen models every year, which have been widely recognized by the industry and consumers around the world. Several Mini LED smart screens at this year's exhibition are industry-leading: the world's thinnest 85-inch 8K Mini LED smart screen prototype at just 3.9mm, with ultra-high contrast from over 2,000 local dimming zones and a super wide color gamut; and the 144Hz Mini LED gaming display that features over 1,000 local dimming zones, a refresh rate of 144 Hz and up to 120 FPS, bringing gamers the ultimately smooth and responsive gaming experiences.

In the first three quarters of 2021, global sales volume of TCL Electronics' Mini LED smart screens increased by 116.0% year-on-year, with its market share in the PRC market ranking No.1. In addition, the TCL Mini LED 8K smart screens were awarded the "Best of Innovation" by CES 2022. Going forward, TCL Electronics will continue to focus on smart displays, meeting the needs for diverse applications and scenarios such as movie watching and e-sports. R&D investments in image quality, sound quality and motion smoothness will also be increased, aiming at producing more market-leading products and services.

Full Category "AI x IoT" Development Strategy Taps into Smart Home Market

In addition to Mini LED smart screens, TCL Electronics is also showcasing at CES 2022 a number of new AR/XR smart glasses and eye-protected education tablets, including TCL LEINIAO AR, TCL NXTWEAR AIR and TCL NXTPAPER 10s, and aiming at leading the synergistic development of full category of smart home appliances by leveraging TCL Electronics' global leading brand advantages and perfect overseas channel layout.

With the scientific advances and technological progress, the use of display technology has become more diversified, and AR/VR market is an important part of it. The Company is optimistic about the development prospect of AR/VR applications, and hence, launched its second-generation smart XR glasses of consumer-grade, TCL NXTWEAR AIR, that is lightweight and trendy at CES 2022. At only 75g, TCL NXTWEAR AIR is equipped with 1080p Micro OLED panel and BirdBath optical technology, providing users with a portable cinema experience, which is equivalent to watching a 140-inch screen, 4 meters away. In addition to 2D and 3D HD viewing, TCL NXTWEAR AIR can also be applied to diverse scenarios such as mobile games and remote offices where users can enjoy a greatly enhanced visual experience.

In addition, the industry's first binocular full-color Micro LED holographic waveguide AR smart glasses TCL LEINIAO AR were also revealed at CES 2022. Equipped with the first full-color micro display engine, the TCL LEINIAO AR is the first to achieve full-color display in the form of thin and light glass display, which will satisfy message notification, photo sharing, camera translation, intelligent control, multi-screen display, live translation, vehicle rear-view mirror and other features in the future.

In terms of mobile devices, TCL Electronics partnered with U.S. telecom giants T-Mobile and Verizon to launch two new TCL 30 series 5G smartphones, TCL 30 XE 5G and TCL 30 V 5G, respectively. Both devices feature large FHD+ AMOLED ultra-thin displays and the original NXTVISION display enhancement technology, bringing immersive visual enjoyment to users. In addition, TCL Electronics also announced several new products, including the TCL NXTPAPER 10s, a NXTPAPER eye-protected education tablet launched earlier in China, the thin and portable tablet TCL TAB 8 4G, and the TCL TKEE tablet designed for kids.

Ms. Juan Du, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of TCL Electronics, said, "TCL Electronics has been focusing on "Consumers First", aiming to provide quality products and user experience while connecting "Smart Home Ecosystem" for users with our "AI x IoT" strategy. Moving forward, the Company will treat the smart large screen as the foundation of the "Smart Home Ecosystem" and will continue to develop other new smart home categories and mobile devices to bring users a convenient, healthy and comfortable living."

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (stock code: 01070.HK, incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) was listed on the mainboard of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in November 1999. The Company is mainly engaged in R&D, manufacturing and sales of smart screen, smart mobile and connected device, smart commercial display, smart home products and other diversified IoT products, as well as independently developed home Internet services. TCL Electronics is the only diversified consumer electronics company within the industry in China with vertically integrated supply chain. Focusing on the smart display business, supported by 5G technology and "AI x IoT" strategy, TCL Electronics is committed to providing a smart and healthy life in households, mobile and commercial scenarios, and dedicated to becoming a global leading smart technology company. TCL Electronics is part of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program and is included in the Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index, the Hang Seng Composite MidCap & SmallCap Index, and the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index. Every year since 2018, the Company has received an A rating for ESG from Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited. For more information, please visit the website of investor relations of TCL Electronics: http://electronics.tcl.com, or TCL Electronics Investor Relations WeChat Page.

SOURCE TCL Electronics Holdings Limited