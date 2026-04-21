TCL Launches its First UltraThin Designer Series Soundbar

Big Cinematic Sound in a Small Elegant Form

IRVINE, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's best‑selling consumer electronics brands, is redefining how great sound looks at home with the launch of its first UltraThin Designer Series Soundbar, the TCL A65K. A perfect match for TCL slimmest TVs, the A65K delivers room‑filling 3.1.2 Dolby Atmos® sound in a low-profile design that blends seamlessly into any space.

At just 50mm (less than 2-inches) thin, the TCL A65K was designed alongside TCL UltraThin TVs, to deliver a punch from a sleek, minimalist aesthetic. It sits flush beneath the screen, creating a clean, modern look that enhances your décor instead of competing with it. No visual clutter, just a perfectly matched pairing of picture and sound.

"To address the growing demand for sound systems that combine harmonized aesthetics with immersive sound, TCL created the new Designer Series A65K Soundbar," said Scott Ramirez, Vice President of Product Marketing and Development, TCL North America. "TVs are meant to be seen, while soundbars are meant to be heard. So, the A65K is designed to put you in the movie with room-filling sound, yet you'll forget it's even there."

Don't let the UltraThin design fool you. Inside the A65K is a powerful 3.1.2‑channel Dolby Atmos system with nine speakers, including up‑firing drivers that push sound above and around you for a truly immersive experience. From explosive action scenes to quiet dialogue, the A65K fills the room with rich, detailed audio while keeping your living space open and stylish. Acoustically tuned with Audio by Bang & Olufsen, the A65K delivers premium sound quality, clarity, and balance typically found in much larger systems. With its wireless subwoofer and auto room calibration, you get cinematic sound without sacrificing simplicity.

With the A65K, TCL brings together bold audio performance and minimized décor-oriented design - creating a soundbar that looks as good as it sounds.

TCL A65K Designer Series Dolby Atmos Soundbar - "The Art of Sound"

NEW 3.1.2 Channel System with 9 speakers and 240W peak power

NEW UltraThin Depth Design

Built-in Center Channel Speaker

Up-Firing Atmos Drivers

Wireless Subwoofer

ChorusSound

Dolby Atmos & DTS:X

Ai Sonic Auto Room Calibration

Dialog Enhancer

HDMI 2.0

TCL TV Ready

Custom three-way acoustic architecture with racetrack drivers and honeycomb diaphragm technology

Audio by Bang & Olufsen

The TCL A65K Designer Series Soundbar is available now for $699.99 MSRP on Amazon and at Best Buy.

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all.

For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com for the full portfolio.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE TCL North America