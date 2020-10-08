TCL Mobile expands into tablet category in North America with TCL TAB exclusively on Verizon

"There has been a large increase in demand for affordable tablets capable of supporting in-home initiatives for learning and working, while also keeping the entire family entertained and connected," said Eric Anderson, Senior Vice President of TCL Communication, North America. "With the TCL TAB, we have engaged with Verizon to create an Android tablet that will provide family households with the network and tools necessary for both a productive and entertaining mobile experience."

In a compact and lightweight 11.5-ounce body, the 4G LTE-capable TCL TAB blends performance, power, and style, featuring an octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ processor and 3GB RAM for smooth gaming and multi-tasking, and a fast-charging 5500mAh battery to power through movies, music and apps for all-day use*. It also comes with On-The-Go Reverse Charging capability, which turns the TCL TAB into a portable power bank capable of sharing a charge with phones, smartwatches or other small electronic items while away from an electrical outlet**.

The vibrant 8-inch Full HD+ display on the TCL TAB comes with features that reduce eye strain and visual fatigue, including Eye Comfort mode to filter blue light and adjust color temperature, Dark mode to go easy on your eyes and conserve battery, and Reading mode to provide a book-like reading experience.

With the TCL TAB, protect your information securely with the versatile fingerprint sensor built into the power button itself. Using the sensor, you can register up to five different fingerprints and set each one up to perform a unique function directly from the lock screen, such as quickly launching your favorite apps. Find My Device helps you locate the device remote in case it gets lost or stolen. At launch, the TCL TAB will come with Android 10 pre-installed, and will support at least one major OS update and quarterly security patch updates for a minimum of two years.

The TCL TAB is available starting today at Verizon stores and online in Suede Black for $199.99. To learn about TCL Mobile devices, please visit [http://www.tcl.com/us/].

*Based on average battery life. Results may vary.

** Reverse wireless charging requires a compatible device and USB-C OTG cable, sold separately.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is one of the world's fastest-growing consumer electronics companies and one of the world's leading television and mobile device manufacturers. For nearly 40 years TCL has operated its own manufacturing and R&D centers worldwide, with products sold in more than 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics ranging from TVs, mobile phones, audio devices and smart home products as part of the company's "AI x IoT" strategy. For more information on TCL mobile devices, please visit: http://www.tcl.com/global/en.html.

