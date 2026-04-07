TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro Now Available in the U.S.

A Smarter, More Comfortable Way to Watch, Read, and Create — Without the Flagship Price Tag

IRVINE, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's best‑selling consumer electronics brands, today announced that the TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro, its latest, eye‑friendly smartphone, is now available in the United States through T‑Mobile and Metro by T‑Mobile. Fresh off winning more than 20 awards and accolades at CES and MWC 2026, the NXTPAPER 70 Pro brings premium display innovation, all‑day usability, and creator‑focused tools to consumers at a mid‑priced value.

TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro brings its unique screen and long lasting battery to consumers in the U.S.

"The NXTPAPER 70 Pro leverages TCL's display leadership to deliver a good phone with a great screen –bringing consumers all of the benefits of TCL's NXTPAPER® display with the device features they most want," said Mitch Peterson, GM of TCL Mobile North America. "It's built for power users who spend hours on their phones every day and want something that is more versatile to support their professional and personal interests, powerful enough to handle anything, and all while taking less of a toll on their eyes. We're eager to bring this uniquely designed device to customers across the country, available first at T-Mobile."

A Phone That Feels Different — Because It Is

At the heart of the NXTPAPER 70 Pro is TCL's most-advanced version of its proprietary NXTPAPER® display technology, engineered to minimize glare, reduce blue‑light emission*, and create a natural, paper‑like viewing experience that enhances viewer comfort. Whether you're reading a novel, watching videos outdoors, following recipes in the kitchen, or scrolling late at night — the display automatically adapts to keep visuals crisp, vibrant, and easy on your eyes.

Noted content creator, Kevin Nether, @TechNinjaSpeaks recently said of NXTPAPER, "Eye fatigue is a real thing and TCL's NXTPAPER tech is built to fix that."

Consumer benefits of the NXTPAPER display

Lessens the potential for eye strain during long viewing sessions

Clearer outdoor visibility thanks to a reduced‑glare screen

Natural light rendering and zero flicker technology provides a comfortable viewing experience in low‑light environments

Three viewing modes that allow the user to adjust the display for reading, creative work, or full‑color entertainment

Big Screen, Big Performance — Without the Big Price

The NXTPAPER 70 Pro features a 6.9-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, delivering ultra‑smooth scrolling and vivid detail ideal for watching sports, gaming, social media, or simply getting things done on the go. NXTPAPER 70 Pro can go for up to seven days between charges when reading in Max Ink Mode — this device is well-suited for busy days, long flights, and weekend adventures.

Made for Creativity and Productivity

From students and commuters to creators and families, the NXTPAPER 70 Pro delivers the versatility people need and expect in 2026. Including features like:

AI-powered tools that outline, transcribe, summarize and improve text –whether reading and learning, or writing and creating – it makes life and work easier

True color calibration for creators who need accuracy

Wide-angle circular polarization for comfortable viewing from any angle

A Mid‑Priced Smartphone That Feels Premium

While many phones with advanced display technology can cost well over $1,000, the NXTPAPER 70 Pro brings comfort‑driven innovation to a more affordable category — making premium technology available to more people.

Availability

The TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro is available now for ($199.99) through:

ABOUT TCL MOBILE

TCL Mobile (a TCL subsidiary) specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of smartphones, tablets and connected devices. On a mission to deliver 5G for all, TCL Mobile helps its customers 'Inspire Greatness' in their lives through industry leading technology and solutions. For more information on TCL Mobile products, please visit: https://us.tcl.com/

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

*As tested by TüV Rheinland

SOURCE TCL North America