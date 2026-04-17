TCL's First RGB-Mini LED TV is About to be the Industry's Best RGB-Mini LED TV

With the Superior CSOT UltraColor Filter, More Powerful 30-bit * 3 Backlight Controllers,

and the New Super RGB Color Control, RM9L Sets the Benchmark for RGB-Mini LED TV

NEW YORK, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands, and leading manufacturer of display technology, today announced the RM9L, marking its entry into the RGB LED TV race. Recognizing that bigger screens deserve better color, the new TCL RM9L is the most advanced RGB–Mini LED TV to date and a bold step forward in how premium TVs deliver color, brightness, and realism. Engineered as the Ultimate RGB TV, TCL's RM9L Series features industry-leading panel, control and audio technology to deliver a truly cinematic viewing experience.

"TCL, like our consumers are increasingly prioritizing color accuracy, contrast, and realism when choosing a premium TV," said Chris Hamdorf, EVP, TCL North America. "We are banking on two new display technologies to deliver that picture quality and maintain our status as the top selling Mini-LED brand. Whether you pick SQD or RGB, the truth is, you can't miss with TCL."

RGB–Mini LED uses dedicated red, green, and blue LEDs to generate rich color. This approach enables pure color wavelengths with 100% BT2020 color*. The TCL RM9L takes that further with the CSOT UltraColor Filter for more consistent color saturation and a new 30-bit *3 backlight controller as part of a 120-bit Color System, with shadowless uniform light support and shadow detail optimization, for unmatched color that allows exceptionally fine–grained control over each RGB channel. This kind of precision is especially noticeable on extra–large cinematic screen sizes.

TCL's new lineup of RGB-Mini LED TVs incorporate advanced picture technologies such as Enhanced Halo Control Systems, high–contrast CSOT WHVA 2.0 Ultra panel and the TSR AI Pro Processor for more powerful scene-by-scene AI image optimization. Whether watching favorite movies, animated films, or live sports under stadium lights, colors look fuller, cleaner, and more lifelike, from edge to edge.

Coming soon through a future OTA update, TCL's RM9L will also be among the first to support Dolby Vision® 2 Max. Dolby Vision 2 Max builds on the success of Dolby Vision and is designed to meet the evolving expectations of today's viewers and unlock the most out of your television through three new powerful features: Content Intelligence™, a new Imagine Engine, and Authentic Motion™. With its new Bi-Directional Tone Mapping, DV2 helps the TV create brighter HDR images that still maintain the director's vision, and it works with existing Dolby Vision content.

Made for movie nights, gaming and everything in between, the RM9L isn't just about specs - it's about experience. The RM9L is designed to make everything look bigger, brighter, more vivid, and more real. With Audio by Bang & Olufsen, expandable Dolby Atmos FlexConnect capabilities, and Google TV™[1] with Gemini[2], it's as smart and immersive as it is beautiful.

"As we mentioned at CES 2026, this will be the year of extraordinary color and TCL's new RM9L series will lead the industry in RGB-Mini LED technology - with rich 100% BT2020 Color *, and more consistent pixel-by-pixel color accuracy and saturation, in ultra large sizes that truly make an impact." said Scott Ramirez, Vice President of Product Marketing and Development, TCL North America. "With the advanced CSOT UltraColor and the more powerful 30-bit * 3 backlight controller system, TCL has developed the Ultimate RGB."

Raising the Bar for RGB-Mini LED TVs, RM9L Features Include:

CSOT WHVA 2.0 Ultra Panel with High Contrast, Wide Color Viewing Angle, Unique ZeroBorder**, & Anti-Reflection Layer

Narrow-Band RGB LEDS, CSOT UltraColor Filter & Super RGB Color Control with Precise Calibration

Enhanced Halo Control System with Precise Local Dimming, Shadowless Uniform Light Supports, Shadow Detail Optimization & New 30-bit Backlight Controller *3

3,800+ Discrete Local Dimming Zones (11,000+ Color Zones)

Up to 6,000 Peak Nits Brightness

TSR AI Pro Processor with AI Color, Contrast, Clarity, Motion & Upscaling, 144Hz Native Panel Refresh Rate, Game Accelerator 288 VRR and 4 HDMI 2.1

Dolby Vision 2 Max (OTA)

Audio by Bang & Olufsen

Expandable Home Theater Audio System with Optional Wireless Subwoofer & Dolby FlexConnect 4.1.4 Capability

Gemini for Google TV

Elegant Cabinet with Thin Depth

Pricing & Availability

The newest models are available for pre-order now.

85" Model: $7,999.99 MSRP

98" Model: $9,999.99 MSRP

115" Model: $29,999.99 MSRP

About TCL TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all. For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com for the full portfolio.

*100% of BT2020 Color is based on typical performance of tested units which achieved 100% of the BT2020 Color Ratio. Actual results may vary based on specific units, environmental conditions, source material, and testing equipment.

**ZeroBorder refers to the hardly perceived black matrix zone at the edge of the image, under the normal viewing scene and distance.

{1] To access Google TV and its features, a Google Account and an Internet connection of 5 Mbps or faster for HD or 25 Mbps or faster for 4K is required. Third-party app compatibility subject to change without notice.

[2] The Gemini for TV experience is optimized for large screen experiences. Results may vary. Check responses for accuracy. Available in select countries, languages, and to users 18+. Learn more at g.co/tv/gemini.

Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. Gemini is a trademark of Google LLC.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE TCL North America