TCL Reveals its Powerful 2019 TV Lineup with Revolutionary Technology

CORONA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's best-selling and America's fastest-growing television brand, today announced pricing and U.S. availability of its new TCL Roku TV models within the company's all-new 8-Series, as well as the popular 5- and 6-Series. TCL's much-anticipated TV portfolio continues to raise the bar for home entertainment experiences and performance solutions, delivering pure and rich colors in the biggest of TV screens.

In 2019, both 8- and 6-Series Roku TV models are adopting Quantum Dot (QLED) color technology for even wider and more vibrant performance. With a measured 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 Hollywood reference color space, the QLED color technology in both 8-Series and 6-Series will deliver deeply saturated reds, stunning greens and spectacular blues without the limitations of lower color volume or shorter life found in other color technologies. Based on research into how people perceive both color and brightness in television displays, there is a clear advantage to QLED color technology when combined with a powerfully bright TV.

"After a very strong 2018, TCL remains steadfast in driving larger screen sizes and leveraging our vertical integration to bring better products to consumers who want more from their TVs. While TCL has a long history using QLED technology in markets outside North America, launching the world's first big-screen TV with Quantum Dot in China over five years ago, we feel that it's a perfect time to bring this new level of performance to our users in the US market. With the 8- and 6-Series powered by the latest QLED color technology, there are few TVs available that can match their cinematic picture quality," said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL. "And with so much great new video content rolling out, this world-class entertainment deserves to be seen on a high-performance TCL TV that showcases every detail. That's where the groundbreaking 8-Series and award-winning 6-Series – two powerful new TV lines that are designed to play your favorite programming in the best way possible – come in. We are confident that these additions will further solidify TCL's position as a leader in North America and the global consumer electronics industry."

TCL's new 8- and 6-Series Roku TV models are engineered to push the boundaries of HDR using the latest technologies combined with TCL's broad expertise in designing end-to-end high-performance display systems. Embraced by all the major Hollywood studios, leading content providers such as Amazon, Netflix, VUDU and more, as well as video sources like Xbox One and Apple TV, the Dolby Vision™ HDR technology supported on the 8- and 6-Series TVs delivers spectacular visual experiences that bring all forms of entertainment to life.

Driven by machine-learning algorithms matched with vast knowledge in human visual perception, TCL's AiPQ Engine™ optimizes color, contrast and clarity for an unrivaled 4K HDR experience. AiPQ Engine features three core picture quality algorithms - Smart HDR for vibrant color, Smart 4K Upscaling for sharp clarity and Smart Contrast for dramatic depth. Every video frame is carefully monitored and referenced to an AI curated library of high-quality video content to ensure delivery of maximum color accuracy and dynamic impact.

With TCL's deep supply chain vertical integration, TCL Roku TV models can intelligently compensate for any small performance variations of components used in each TV to optimize the color accuracy. This smart performance control called iPQ Engine® was first introduced in 2018 TCL TVs and in 2019, TCL is expanding the capabilities beyond an algorithm running on the TV, adding functionality that allows an app for select mobile phones to improve the performance even more. This new concept will allow customers to apply a simple, automatic TV color calibration to deliver more color accuracy than ever before. In the fall of 2019, the new iPQ Engine Mobile app will be available in the Google Play store for Android devices and in the Apple store for iOS devices.

In addition to a striking bezel-less design called "FullView," all 2019 5-, 6- and 8-Series televisions come equipped with a convenient Auto Game Mode feature that works with the latest generation of game consoles to automatically enable the TV's Game Mode when a video game is played. Auto Game Mode is designed to deliver some of the lowest input lag performance for fast-trigger response and helps ensure that the TV picture always looks its best with all types of video content.

While picture quality is consistently the main driver of a TV's performance, its audio quality allows for real immersion in stories and true emotional connection to what's on the screen. New for 2019 in both 8- and 6-Series Roku TV models, Dolby Atmos audio technology delivers a new dimension of enveloping audio performance. Atmos audio delivers an object-based surround-sound experience where sounds are precisely assigned to any position around or above the listener. That said, 8- and 6-Series TVs can produce a powerfully moving experience by creating a virtual surround effect using the exact position of each sound within an Atmos audio stream.

With over 5,000 streaming channels featuring access to 500,000+ movies and TV episodes, TCL Roku TV models are even more versatile with Easy Voice Control which allows compatibility with popular voice assistants to give users additional options to control the TV. In addition, Roku Voice makes it easy to launch streaming channels, search for entertainment, turn the TV on and off, switch inputs and more. Now, when customers use their voice to search for specific movies and TV shows on more than 20 channels, their TV will begin playback rather than display search results. The Roku OS delivers regular software updates with new features over time.

TCL Roku TV 8-Series

TCL's 8-Series delivers groundbreaking new technology for an experience of color, contrast and clarity that's unmatched by any other television. Because contrast performance is so fundamental to strong TV picture performance, a completely new contrast technology has been developed and is being deployed for the first time in the 2019 8-Series TCL Roku TV models. Quantum Contrast is technology powered by newly developed high-performance mini-LED back-lights. A new standard in TV performance is being defined with more than 25,000 individual mini-LEDs powering the 75" 8-Series TV, compared to only a few hundred traditional LEDs found in standard big-screen TVs.

Taking the lead with this first-to-market Quantum Contrast technology, the 8-Series has the stunning ability to produce brilliant whites shining next to deep blacks and now sets a new benchmark for LCD TVs to directly take on high-contrast OLED TVs in delivering a superior overall viewing experience. Quantum Contrast yields a major improvement in picture performance with advantages over traditional TVs that have standard LED technology, including a significant jump in total TV brightness, substantial increase in Contrast Control Zones (local dimming zones), smoother and improved even light distribution throughout the screen, enhanced uniform reproduction of color across the screen, wider viewing angles and a slimmer design.

The TCL 8-Series will be available this fall in a 65" 4K resolution model (65Q825) for $1999 and in a 75" 4K resolution model (75Q825) for $2999 at your favorite retailer. 8K resolution models will be available in screen sizes of 75" and larger soon.

TCL Roku TV 6-Series

Responding to demand for the award-winning TCL Roku TV, the 6-Series will continue to offer one of the best contrast performances among mainstream LCD TVs available in the market. Using Contrast Control Zone technology to drive individual zones of LED lights behind the TV's LCD panel, this lighting technology allows each zone of the TV to be brighter or darker depending on the image that's on the screen. The 6-Series line will build on its well-earned reputation for great contrast performance with 100 Contrast Control Zones in the 55", and the number of zones increasing in larger sizes.

The TCL 6-Series will be available this summer starting at under $600.

TCL Roku TV 5-Series

TCL's 5-Series combines a premium FullView bezel-less design with the latest technologies to power an impactful 4K HDR experience. The 2019 5-series will be available this summer in 43", 50", 55" and 65" models starting under $300.

About TCL

Already one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands, TCL is now the fastest-growing TV brand in North America. TCL (The Creative Life) was founded more than 35 years ago and prides itself on delivering high quality products featuring stylish design and the latest technology. With extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, TCL offers innovative televisions, including the award-winning TCL® Roku TV™.

For additional product information, please visit www.tclusa.com for the full portfolio.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation.

Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.

Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

SOURCE TCL

Related Links

http://www.tclusa.com

