TCL Turns Up the Color, Expanding its Groundbreaking SQD-Mini LED Lineup

More Color. More Contrast. More Choice. New QM8L Rivals Flagship Competition

and New QM7L Provides a High-Color Alternative with No Competition

NEW YORK, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands, and leading manufacturer of display technology, today added two new SQD-Mini LED series into its premium lineup – the QM8L and QM7L. If you've ever watched a movie and thought "this should look better," TCL has you covered. Color is richer, blacks are deeper, and highlights pop, so the picture looks amazing scene after scene. That's exactly why TCL is expanding its exclusive SQD‑Mini LED technology into three distinct TV series, giving more people access to extraordinary color, dramatic HDR contrast, and premium performance at multiple price points.

Not all color is created equal. Built to outperform all other display technologies, the new members of the SQD-Mini LED family combine world class picture and sound technology for a home theater experience like no other – starting with more color, done right. The new TCL Deep Color System provides 100% BT2020 color * that's more consistently accurate without color crosstalk or inconsistent saturation issues. SQD-Mini LED also provides more discrete local dimming zones for deeper blacks that achieve better contrast and brighter specular highlights for greater HDR impact. That means starry night skies stay dark while explosions shine brighter, subtitles don't glow awkwardly, and movies look more cinematic - just the way creators intended.

"Since the 50s, when color TV made it to U.S. homes, the industry has continuously worked to perfect the life-like experience. It's amazing to see SQD-Mini LED deliver on that promise like no tech before it," said Chris Hamdorf, EVP, TCL North America. "Paving the way for others, TCL introduced the world's first Mini LED TV, is now the top selling Mini-LED brand and just set a new standard for premium television to lead once again with game-changing SQD-Mini LED display technology in three series. With our flagship X11L and now the new QM8L and QM7L, TCL meets the needs of virtually all customers seeking a premium high-color TV."

TCL has declared 2026 the year of extraordinary color, introducing several advantages across its latest lineup including an enhanced Halo Control System for more accurate picture with virtually no blooming. The system features a new 26-bit backlight controller, shadowless uniform light supports, a new shadow detail optimization algorithm and further minimized Micro OD, resulting in an all-new level of Precise Local Dimming that produces the most accurate and lifelike picture to date.

Introduced a year ahead of the competition, the foundation of TCL's new SQD-Mini LED technology in its QM8L is the advanced CSOT WHVA 2.0 Ultra Panel. The W is for Wide Color Viewing Angle, HVA provides High Static Contrast (up to 7,000:1), Ultra adds the unique ZeroBorder** and an Anti-Reflective Layer that helps increase contrast, and 2.0 is for the new TCL Deep Color System - a three part system with Super Quantum Dots, the CSOT UltraColor Filter, and the Advanced Color Purity Algorithm. TCL also upgraded to the TSR AI Pro Processor for its most powerful scene-by-scene AI image control.

Coming soon through a future OTA update, TCL's latest TV lineup will also be among the first to support Dolby Vision® 2 Max, beginning with TCL's QM8L. Dolby Vision 2 Max builds on the success of Dolby Vision and is designed to meet the evolving expectations of today's viewers and unlock the most out of your television through three new powerful features: Content IntelligenceTM, a new Imagine Engine, and Authentic MotionTM. With its new Bi-Directional Tone Mapping, DV2 helps the TV create brighter HDR images that still maintain the director's vision, and it works with existing Dolby Vision content.

For incredibly clear and accurate sound, TCL includes Audio by Bang & Olufsen but allows users to upgrade with an expandable home theater audio system. Similar to the X11L, consumers can add an optional wireless subwoofer to the QM8L and QM7L, without having to buy an audio system or soundbar. If speakers are desired later to further elevate the audio experience, users can add TCL's latest wireless speakers powered by Dolby Atmos® FlexConnectTM, which enables a simpler, more flexible, cinematic Dolby Atmos sound experience.

Google TV™[1] with Gemini[2] makes TV control truly conversational and more natural but now adds new features coming first to TCL. Users can take advantage of intelligent device control to adjust picture and sound settings with just their voice, in addition to asking Gemini to help them discover their next favorite show, find videos and simplify routines. Also new for 2026, Veo on Google TV custom video generation lets you create new video clips from scratch, animate your favorite photos, and more from your big screen. These new Google TV features will be rolling out soon to TCL.

"TCL kicked off 2026 by launching groundbreaking SQD-Mini LED display technology that matched the 100% BT2020* color of RGB LED TVs, but also provides more consistently accurate color, deeper contrast, brighter HDR images, better shadow detail, and more." said Scott Ramirez, Vice President of Product Marketing and Development, TCL North America. "SQD-Mini LED is the only no compromises choice in premium TV, so now you don't need to choose between high contrast and high color, you can have both."

While our flagship X11L represents the Ultimate Performance, the best overall TV in the industry - our QM8L - is the new Ultimate Choice, better than flagship models from other brands. The QM7L delivers Extraordinary Color - the only high-color TV series in its class.

SQD‑Mini LED is now available across three different TCL TV series, giving customers more flexibility to choose the right blend of size, performance, and price, all with deep accurate color:

X11L SQD‑Mini LED – Ultimate Performance - For those that demand the best

QM8L SQD‑Mini LED – Ultimate Choice - Better than competitors flagship models, but not at flagship retails

QM7L SQD‑Mini LED – Extraordinary Color - The only high-color TV series in its class

TCL QM8L - "The Ultimate Choice"

CSOT WHVA 2.0 Ultra Panel with Higher Contrast, Wide Color Viewing Angle, Unique ZeroBorder & Anti-Reflection Layer

TCL Deep Color System with Super Quantum Dots, CSOT UltraColor Filter & Advanced Color Purity Algorithm

Enhanced Halo Control System with Precise Local Dimming, Minimized Micro OD, Shadowless Uniform Light Supports, Shadow Detail Optimization & New 26-bit Backlight Controller

Up to 4,000 Discrete Local Dimming Zones

Up to 6,000 Peak Nits Brightness

TSR AI Pro Processor

Dolby Vision 2 Max (OTA)

Audio by Bang & Olufsen

Expandable Home Theater Audio System with Optional Wireless Subwoofer & Dolby FlexConnect 4.1.4 Capability

Gemini for Google TV

Elegant Cabinet with Thin Depth

TCL QM7L – "Extraordinary Color"

HVA 2.0 Pro Panel with Higher Contrast & Anti-Reflection Layer

TCL Deep Color System with Super Quantum Dots & CSOT UltraColor Filter

Enhanced Halo Control System with Precise Local Dimming, Minimized Micro OD, Shadowless Uniform Light Supports, Shadow Detail Optimization & New 26-bit Backlight Controller

Up to 2,100 Discrete Dimming Zones

Up to 3,000 Peak Nits Brightness (Still Brighter than premium OLED)

TSR AI Processor

Dolby Vision IQ

Audio by Bang & Olufsen

Gemini for Google TV

Pricing & Availability

The TCL QM8L models are available now.

65" Model: $2,499.99 MSRP

75" Model: $2,999.99 MSRP

85" Model: $3,999.99 MSRP

98" Model: $5,999.99 MSRP

The TCL QM7L models are available for pre-order now.

55" Model: $1,199.99 MSRP

65" Model: $1,499.99 MSRP

75" Model: $1,999.99 MSRP

85" Model: $2,499.99 MSRP

98" Model: $3,999.99 MSRP

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all. For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com for the full portfolio.

*100% of BT2020 Color is based on typical performance of tested units which achieved 100% of the BT2020 Color Ratio. Actual results may vary based on specific units, environmental conditions, source material, and testing equipment.

**ZeroBorder refers to the hardly perceived black matrix zone at the edge of the image, under the normal viewing scene and distance.

[1] To access Google TV and its features, a Google Account and an Internet connection of 5 Mbps or faster for HD or 25 Mbps or faster for 4K is required. Third-party app compatibility subject to change without notice.

[2] The Gemini for TV experience is optimized for large screen experiences. Results may vary. Check responses for accuracy. Available in select countries, languages, and to users 18+. Learn more at g.co/tv/gemini.

Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. Gemini is a trademark of Google LLC.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE TCL North America