TCL Unveils Breakthrough SQD-Mini LED Display Technology and AI-Driven Smart Living Innovations at CES 2026

Live from its largest-ever exhibition at CES, TCL showcases next-generation display solutions, immersive AR experiences, and sustainable design initiatives.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a leading global technology company, today unveiled its latest technological achievements at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. Marking its largest-ever presence at the event, TCL highlighted its commitment to innovating at scale, presenting a lineup focused on disruptive display breakthroughs, human-centric AI integration, and sustainable material innovation.

Display Tech Breakthrough: SQD-Mini LED

image_913974_36712523 1 2

Leading the exhibition is TCL's proprietary SQD-Mini LED technology, a major upgrade to traditional Mini LED. It transforms standard backlight zones into Precise Dimming Series, enabling each zone to perform with the efficacy of multiple zones for superior light control.

Debuting as the flagship carrier of this technology is the TCL X11L Series, powered by three core innovations—Super Mini LED Backlight, Super QLED, and Super Panel—setting a new industry benchmark:

Unmatched Brightness & Contrast: The X11L features up to 20,736 precise dimming zones and a peak brightness of HDR 10,000 nits, capable of 100% restoration of HDR content.

The X11L features up to 20,736 precise dimming zones and a peak brightness of HDR 10,000 nits, capable of 100% restoration of HDR content. Ultimate Color Performance: By integrating Super Quantum Dot technology with the WHVA 2.0 Ultra Panel, the X11L achieves up to 100% BT. 2020 All Scenes Wide Color Gamut. The Super Panel utilizes ultra-color-filter crystal screens to prevent color bleeding and enhance native contrast.

By integrating Super Quantum Dot technology with the WHVA 2.0 Ultra Panel, the X11L achieves up to 100% BT. 2020 All Scenes Wide Color Gamut. The Super Panel utilizes ultra-color-filter crystal screens to prevent color bleeding and enhance native contrast. Design & Audio: The unit features an ultra-slim profile and an industry-first borderless design. The visual experience is elevated through a collaboration with Audio by Bang & Olufsen, ensuring a sonic performance that matches the display quality.

AI-Driven Lifestyle: Innovations Transform Everyday Living

TCL is positioning AI as the catalyst for a smarter, more intuitive lifestyle through innovations in AR and robotics.

Described as a "new species of head-mounted TV," the RayNeo Air 4 Pro is the World's first HDR10-enabled glasses. Powered by the customized Vision 4000 chip, the device uses AI to optimize real-time viewing, converting SDR video to HDR and transforming standard 2D content into immersive 3D. The glasses project a stunning 201-inch virtual display with a 200,000:1 contrast ratio. Complementing this is TCL AiMe, the world's first modular AI companion robot. TCL AiMe recognizes emotions, manages IoT devices, and captures life's moments.

Also redefining home comfort, the TCL FreshIN 3.0 Next-Gen AI Healthy Air Conditioner creates a healthier, AI-managed comfort zone. Featuring 16dB Quiet Fresh Air and QuadruPuri filters, it removes up to 97.66% of PM2.5 for cleaner and fresher breathing. Its AI Voice Control enables quick, hands-free operation, while T-AI Energy Saving intelligently optimizes compressor operation to deliver over 37% AI-optimised energy savings.

Future Living: Where Art and Sustainability Shape Tomorrow

TCL's exhibition spotlights two key pillars of its brand philosophy: sustainability and artistic accessibility.

Demonstrating a long-term commitment to the planet, the TCLGreen initiative is embedded in the company's DNA, aiming to inspire greatness by creating a greener world for all while enhancing personal wellbeing. A standout achievement of this initiative is the debut of TCL ECORA™, a breakthrough material developed in partnership with renowned CMF master Chris Lefteri. Sourced from recycled porcelain, this composite material transforms waste into a premium, durable finish for home appliances. Visitors to the booth can craft unique phone straps, bracelets, and bag charms using 3D-printed TCL ECORA™ letters—turning cutting-edge material innovation into tangible accessories.

Running parallel is TCLArt, a global initiative launched to make art more accessible through the power of display technology. Guided by the belief that art touches the senses and inspires life, TCLArt utilizes creative technology as a bridge to support artistic development. By collaborating with global partners, TCLArt is committed to standing alongside the artists of today to help shape tomorrow.

These values converge in the TCL NXTHOME™ exhibition. This immersive space integrates smart technology with aesthetic design, demonstrating a future where technology recedes into the background to let life and art take center stage.

Continued Market Leadership

Underpinning this innovation is TCL's robust global infrastructure built over 27 years, now comprising 47 R&D centers and 39 manufacturing bases serving over 1.3 billion users. In North America, TCL has achieved deep localization with a Silicon Valley R&D center and manufacturing in Mexico, ensuring products meet specific regional needs.

Building on its track record of innovation and reflecting its global scale, TCL reported robust performance data for the first three quarters of 2025. TCL ranks as the Global Top 2 TV brand and the Global No. 1 brand for Mini LED TV shipments, securing a 29.4% market share in the category.

At CES 2026, the Global Top Brands Selection unveiled the winners of 2025-2026. TCL secured second place among Global TV Brands and ranked 14th on the Global Top 50 CE Brands list for 2025-2026. The Global Top Brands Selection was established by International Data Group in 2006.

About TCL

Founded in 1981, TCL—short for "The Creative Life"—embodies creativity in every aspect of life. As a leading technology brand, TCL is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions—including TVs, smartphones, audio products, smart home devices, display technologies, and clean energy—that enhance customer experiences through two independent entities—TCL Industries and TCL Technology.

As of now, with 47 R&D centers and 39 manufacturing bases globally, TCL operates in over 160 countries and regions, cementing its position as a globally competitive smart technology brand. To further inspire greatness, TCL has become an official Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner in the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances category.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2856525/image_913974_36712523.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2856526/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2856527/2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2748692/Picture1__1_Logo.jpg